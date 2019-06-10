Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Insights, Forecast by 2023

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market was valued at $1,080 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,814 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Shoulder arthroplasty is a surgical procedure, which assists in the treatment of severe pain and stiffness in people suffering from various forms of arthritis or degenerative joint disease of the shoulder joint.

Shoulder arthroplasty procedures have witnessed an elevating demand over the years, owing to several benefits offered by these procedures such as pain relief and restoring motion, strength, and function. The adoption of shoulder arthroplasty is rising among people, as it assists patients to return to normal activity levels in short time duration.

The growth of the global shoulder arthroplasty market is driven by increase in prevalence of arthritis-associated disorders, such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and rise in geriatric population. In addition, surge in adoption of reverse shoulder arthroplasty by surgeons and increase in the number of sports-related injuries have significantly contributed to the market growth. However, postoperative complications associated with shoulder arthroplasties and high costs of sophisticated shoulder arthroplasty devices hamper the market growth.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2599

Segment Review

The shoulder arthroplasty market is segmented based on procedure, device, indication, end user, and region. On the basis of procedure, the market is divided into partial shoulder arthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, and revision shoulder arthroplasty. By device, it is categorized into shoulder arthroplasty resurfacing implants, shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices, and shoulder arthroplasty platform systems. Depending on indication, it is classified into arthritis, fracture/dislocation, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, Hill Sachs defect, and other. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics and outpatient surgical centers. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Increase in investment by the key players in untapped regions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global shoulder arthroplasty market.

Japan accounted for the highest share in the Asia-Pacific shoulder arthroplasty market in 2016, and is projected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the expansion of key market players offering arthroplasty devices in this country. For instance, Exactech Inc., a manufacturer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, announced the approval of first clinical use shoulder replacement systems in Japan in June 2017.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global shoulder arthroplasty market such as Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, and Exactech, Inc.

The other key players in the value chain include Implantcast GmbH, Lima Corporate, Medacta International, Kinamed Incorporated, Corin, Imascap SAS, Catalyst Orthoscience., Biotechni, Cayenne Medical, and BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2599