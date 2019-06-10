Service Market for Data Center will transcend $77.51 Billion by 2022

According to market research report “Service Market for Data Center by Service Type (Design & Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Professional, Training & Development, Maintenance & Support), Tier Type, End-User, Data Center Type, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, the service market for data center is estimated to grow from USD 39.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 77.51 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.33%.

The major forces driving the service market for data center are growing data traffic, increasing complexities within data centers, higher demand for cost effectiveness, and surge in data center technology related spending within organizations. The service market for data center is growing rapidly owing to the increasing number of users opting for services that can help with the increasing data center availability by reducing downtimes.

Training and development services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR

The training and development services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the period 2017 to 2022. Training and development services help organizations in improving data center performance through educational programs. Moreover, these services help in transforming enterprise IT while reducing cost. These benefits are driving the market and are anticipated to help in propelling the service market for data center to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Tier 1 type market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The tier 1 type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of tier 1 data center in small enterprises. Tier 1 data centers are characterized by single non-redundant connections to hardware equipment, including power and cooling distribution units. Moreover, small enterprises have lower data availability requirements, and tier 1 data centers are an economical option for these types of enterprises owing to which tier 1 data centers are witnessing growing demand from small enterprise

North America is expected to dominate the service market for data center during the forecast period

The service market for data center segments the global market on the basis of regions which includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the service market for data center in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of data center across various industry verticals in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The primary driving forces for this growth are increasing data center traffic, owing to the surge in mobile devices in this region.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product developments, adopted by the major players to increase their share in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include HPE (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China).

