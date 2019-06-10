Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Size Worth $7.0 Billion By 2025

The Report Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Application (Food Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, CSA), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

The global probiotics dietary supplements market is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising preference towards preventive healthcare coupled with inherent health benefits of probiotics is anticipated to benefit the market growth over the forecast period.

Probiotics are a healthy microorganism that benefits the body when taken in sufficient amount. Probiotics dietary supplements are supplements manufactured by incorporating various strains of probiotics to treat or prevent the occurrence of diseases. Companies have developed customized products to suit diverse customer needs.

Recent advancements in R&D have led to the development of efficient probiotic strains that can sustain different environments and can be used in combination with other ingredients. Furthermore, improvements in delivery systems such as capsules, and sticks have led to the development of more efficient products. Such trends are expected to favor the overall market growth from 2016 to 2025.

In terms of application, nutritional supplements led the market in 2015 closely followed by specialty nutrients. The broad product offering of probiotics nutritional supplements, easy availability and effectiveness in maintaining proper body health has benefitted the demand from application segment in the past, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

The global probiotics dietary supplements demand was USD 3.3 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2025

Probiotic dietary supplements are used for maintaining a stronger immune system, proper digestion, better work energy, healthy skin and prevention of oral diseases. These supplements are found out to have little or no side effect on human body.

Nutritional supplement segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the next nine years. The effectiveness of nutritional supplements, their easy availability and novel product offerings is expected to benefit segment demand.

Specialty Nutrient segment worth is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025. Development of superior probiotics strains intended for a specific purpose and focus on R&D is aiding the segment growth.

Europe dominated the global market with 39% share. Strong awareness regarding probiotics usage, easy availability, and presence of major industry participants is aiding the regional growth.

Major industry participants include Chr.Hansen, Nebraska Cultures, Premium, Vitakem, and NutraScience Labs. Nebraska Cultures, manufactures its products with their proprietary stabilizer technology to improve overall product efficiency.

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotics dietary supplements market on the basis of application and region:

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Food supplement

Nutritional supplements

Specialty nutrients

Infant formula

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

