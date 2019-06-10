India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024: Ken Research

The report titled “India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 – Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth “provides a comprehensive analysis of Biopesticides market in India. The report focuses on market size, market segmentation by unorganized and organized sector, By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), by India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), by India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), by Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), by Crops, by Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government role and regulations, growth restraints, drivers. The report concludes with market projections highlighting opportunities and cautions.

India Biopesticides Market Overview and Size

Indian market is a house to hundreds of biopesticides that are duly registered by the Central Insecticides Board (CIB), but quality control is a major problem in most of these products. Extensive research on biopesticides in national laboratories and State Agricultural Universities has clearly demonstrated the efficacy of biopesticides for management of pests and diseases. Regardless of the persistent government programs and initiatives, the consumption of biopesticides in India has remained relatively low, for several years in past especially since 2000s. The recent years have witnessed the introduction of nanotechnology mediated biopesticides. Nanoparticles mediated biopesticides have shown considerate potential in alleviating the problems associated with conventional pesticides. The market has attained speedy growth over the period of six years from FY’2013 to FY’2019. The potential benefits of using biopesticides in agriculture and public health programs are considerable. This has tremendously escalated the consumption for biopesticides in the country over the years resulting in a double digit CAGR growth.

India Biopestiscides Market Segmentation

By Origin

In FY’2019 the revenue generated through Microbial pesticides consisted of a microorganism (e.g., a bacterium, fungus, virus or protozoan) as the active ingredient which contributed to a majority of the proportion in the overall Biopesticides market. Microbial biopesticides are eco-friendly pests management solutions and have high specificity due to which share of microbial biopesticides has contributed highest share in terms of revenue in FY’19. Invertebrate pathogenic microorganisms employed as active substances in pest management are recognized as generally safe for the environment and non-target species, in comparison with synthetic chemicals. Botanical/biochemical and PIP was observed to capture the remaining volume share in the FY’2019.

By Type of Biofungicides

With improved seed vigor and introduction of systematic disease resistance, the demand for this fungal symbiont has remained high and rendered a majority share in the Indian Biofungicides market in FY’2019. Fusarium Proliferatum contributed to the smallest share in terms of revenue generated during FY’2019.

By Type of Bioinsecticides

During FY’2019, Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki contributed to a majority of the bioinsecticides sold in India. Due to its high effectiveness and quicker results, it is preferred over any other bioinsecticide present in the Indian market and thus, contributed the highest share of in the Indian Bioinsecticide market in FY’2019.

By Organized and Unorganized Market

The country’s biopesticides market is highly fragmented with several number of small scale players operating in the space. During FY’2019, the unorganized sector constituted a significant share in the overall biopesticides market in the country.

By Crops

The application of biopesticides is spread across several crops in agriculture. The share of cereals, pulses and oilseeds has been recorded the highest, and has commanded a major portion of the overall bio-pesticide consumption in India during FY’2019. Flower, spices and tea constituted the smallest market share in terms of revenue generated.

By Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides

In India, the demand for indigenous biopesticides has dominated the overall biopesticides market during FY’2019. Imported biopesticides which mainly includes Bacillus, semi chemicals and others have accounted for the rest of the market.

By Regions and States

The consumption of biopesticides was dominated by western region in FY’2019 followed by South, East, North and North Eastern region. Maharashtra contributed significantly towards the country’s total agricultural income. The state has major area under jowar. 50.25% of the total area under jowar in the country is in Maharashtra as of FY’2017. Maharashtra has a net sown area of 17,192 thousand hectares as of FY’2017. The main crops grown in Maharashtra include Rice, Jowar, Bajra, Wheat, Pulses, Turmeric, Onions, Cotton, Sugarcane and several oil seeds including Groundnut, Sunflower and Soya Bean.

Competitive Landscape in India Biopesticides Market

The biopesticides market in India is concentrated among few major players operating in the organized space. In the organized biopesticides market, about ten major companies accounted for majority of the entire organized biopesticides market in the country during FY’2018. The Organized market constitutes of the organized players. The Major companies in the market are EID Parry, T Stanes, Fortune Biotech, Excel Crop Care, International Panaacea Ltd, Biotech International, Kan Biosys, PCI, PJ Margo, Prathibha Biotech and Zytex Biotech. Price, quality and distribution network are some of the critical parameters on the basis of which companies compete in the organized segment.

India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections

Biopesticides market is likely to showcase a vibrant growth in terms of revenue in FY’2023E. This growth performance has been primarily anticipated on account of growing environmental awareness and education spreading amongst the Indian farmer fraternity as stimulated by combined efforts laid by both private and public authorities.

Key Segments Covered

Origin

Microbial

Biochemical Biopesticides

PIPS

Biofungicides Market

Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum,

Pseudomonas Fluorescens,

Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus,

Ampelomyces Quisqualis,

Fusarium Proliferatum

Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

Crops

Cereals, pulses, oilseeds

Vegetables and fruits

Cash crops

Flowers, spices and tea

By procurement

Indigenous

Imported

Key Target Audience

Biopesticides Companies (emerging and already established)

Biopesticides Distributor

Regulatory Agencies

Microbial Manufacturers

Biochemical/Botanical Manufacturers

Agrochemical Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – FY’2013-FY’2018

Forecast Period – FY’2019-FY’2024

Companies Covered:

Eid Parry

T Stanes

Fortune Biotech

Excel Crop care

International Panaacea limited

Biotech International Limited (BIL)

Kan biosys

Pest control India (PCI)

P J Margo

Prathibha Biotech

Camson Biotech

Zytex

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

India Biopesticides Market Overview and Genesis, 2013-2018

Comparative Analysis of India Biopesticides Market with Global Market

Value Chain Analysis of India Biopesticides Market

India Biopesticides Market Size, FY’2013-FY’2019

India Biopesticide Market Segmentation, FY’2013-FY’2019

Growth Drivers and Restraints for India Biopesticides Market

Average Price of Key Biopesticides

Snapshot on India Bioherbicides Market

Snapshot on Liquid Formulation of Biopesticides

Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Biopesticide

Government Policies and Regulations in Biopesticides Market in India

Competitive Scenario of Major Players in India Biopesticides Market, FY’ 2018

Company Profiles of Major Companies in India Biopesticides Market, 2018

India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY’2019-FY’2024

Analyst Recommendations for India Biopesticides Market

