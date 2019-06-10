India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024: Ken Research

The report titled “India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 – Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth “provides a comprehensive analysis of Biopesticides market in India. The report focuses on market size, market segmentation by unorganized and organized sector, By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), by India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), by India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), by Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), by Crops, by Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government role and regulations, growth restraints, drivers. The report concludes with market projections highlighting opportunities and cautions.
India Biopesticides Market Overview and Size
Indian market is a house to hundreds of biopesticides that are duly registered by the Central Insecticides Board (CIB), but quality control is a major problem in most of these products. Extensive research on biopesticides in national laboratories and State Agricultural Universities has clearly demonstrated the efficacy of biopesticides for management of pests and diseases. Regardless of the persistent government programs and initiatives, the consumption of biopesticides in India has remained relatively low, for several years in past especially since 2000s. The recent years have witnessed the introduction of nanotechnology mediated biopesticides. Nanoparticles mediated biopesticides have shown considerate potential in alleviating the problems associated with conventional pesticides. The market has attained speedy growth over the period of six years from FY’2013 to FY’2019. The potential benefits of using biopesticides in agriculture and public health programs are considerable. This has tremendously escalated the consumption for biopesticides in the country over the years resulting in a double digit CAGR growth.
India Biopestiscides Market Segmentation
By Origin
In FY’2019 the revenue generated through Microbial pesticides consisted of a microorganism (e.g., a bacterium, fungus, virus or protozoan) as the active ingredient which contributed to a majority of the proportion in the overall Biopesticides market. Microbial biopesticides are eco-friendly pests management solutions and have high specificity due to which share of microbial biopesticides has contributed highest share in terms of revenue in FY’19. Invertebrate pathogenic microorganisms employed as active substances in pest management are recognized as generally safe for the environment and non-target species, in comparison with synthetic chemicals. Botanical/biochemical and PIP was observed to capture the remaining volume share in the FY’2019.
By Type of Biofungicides
With improved seed vigor and introduction of systematic disease resistance, the demand for this fungal symbiont has remained high and rendered a majority share in the Indian Biofungicides market in FY’2019. Fusarium Proliferatum contributed to the smallest share in terms of revenue generated during FY’2019.
By Type of Bioinsecticides
During FY’2019, Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki contributed to a majority of the bioinsecticides sold in India. Due to its high effectiveness and quicker results, it is preferred over any other bioinsecticide present in the Indian market and thus, contributed the highest share of in the Indian Bioinsecticide market in FY’2019.
By Organized and Unorganized Market
The country’s biopesticides market is highly fragmented with several number of small scale players operating in the space. During FY’2019, the unorganized sector constituted a significant share in the overall biopesticides market in the country.
By Crops
The application of biopesticides is spread across several crops in agriculture. The share of cereals, pulses and oilseeds has been recorded the highest, and has commanded a major portion of the overall bio-pesticide consumption in India during FY’2019. Flower, spices and tea constituted the smallest market share in terms of revenue generated.
By Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides
In India, the demand for indigenous biopesticides has dominated the overall biopesticides market during FY’2019. Imported biopesticides which mainly includes Bacillus, semi chemicals and others have accounted for the rest of the market.
By Regions and States
The consumption of biopesticides was dominated by western region in FY’2019 followed by South, East, North and North Eastern region. Maharashtra contributed significantly towards the country’s total agricultural income. The state has major area under jowar. 50.25% of the total area under jowar in the country is in Maharashtra as of FY’2017. Maharashtra has a net sown area of 17,192 thousand hectares as of FY’2017. The main crops grown in Maharashtra include Rice, Jowar, Bajra, Wheat, Pulses, Turmeric, Onions, Cotton, Sugarcane and several oil seeds including Groundnut, Sunflower and Soya Bean.
Competitive Landscape in India Biopesticides Market
The biopesticides market in India is concentrated among few major players operating in the organized space. In the organized biopesticides market, about ten major companies accounted for majority of the entire organized biopesticides market in the country during FY’2018. The Organized market constitutes of the organized players. The Major companies in the market are EID Parry, T Stanes, Fortune Biotech, Excel Crop Care, International Panaacea Ltd, Biotech International, Kan Biosys, PCI, PJ Margo, Prathibha Biotech and Zytex Biotech. Price, quality and distribution network are some of the critical parameters on the basis of which companies compete in the organized segment.
India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections
Biopesticides market is likely to showcase a vibrant growth in terms of revenue in FY’2023E. This growth performance has been primarily anticipated on account of growing environmental awareness and education spreading amongst the Indian farmer fraternity as stimulated by combined efforts laid by both private and public authorities.
Key Segments Covered
Origin
Microbial
Biochemical Biopesticides
PIPS
Biofungicides Market
Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum,
Pseudomonas Fluorescens,
Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus,
Ampelomyces Quisqualis,
Fusarium Proliferatum
Bioinsecticides Market
Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki
Beauveria Bassiana
Verticillium Lecanii
Metarhizium anisopliae
Paecilomyces lilacinus
Others
Bioinsecticides Market
Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki
Beauveria Bassiana
Verticillium Lecanii
Metarhizium anisopliae
Paecilomyces lilacinus
Others
Market Structure
Organized
Unorganized
Crops
Cereals, pulses, oilseeds
Vegetables and fruits
Cash crops
Flowers, spices and tea
By procurement
Indigenous
Imported
Key Target Audience
Biopesticides Companies (emerging and already established)
Biopesticides Distributor
Regulatory Agencies
Microbial Manufacturers
Biochemical/Botanical Manufacturers
Agrochemical Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period – FY’2013-FY’2018
Forecast Period – FY’2019-FY’2024
Companies Covered:
Eid Parry
T Stanes
Fortune Biotech
Excel Crop care
International Panaacea limited
Biotech International Limited (BIL)
Kan biosys
Pest control India (PCI)
P J Margo
Prathibha Biotech
Camson Biotech
Zytex
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
India Biopesticides Market Overview and Genesis, 2013-2018
Comparative Analysis of India Biopesticides Market with Global Market
Value Chain Analysis of India Biopesticides Market
India Biopesticides Market Size, FY’2013-FY’2019
India Biopesticide Market Segmentation, FY’2013-FY’2019
Growth Drivers and Restraints for India Biopesticides Market
Average Price of Key Biopesticides
Snapshot on India Bioherbicides Market
Snapshot on Liquid Formulation of Biopesticides
Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Biopesticide
Government Policies and Regulations in Biopesticides Market in India
Competitive Scenario of Major Players in India Biopesticides Market, FY’ 2018
Company Profiles of Major Companies in India Biopesticides Market, 2018
India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY’2019-FY’2024
Analyst Recommendations for India Biopesticides Market
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024
Related Reports
China Complex (NPK) Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2022
India Complex (NPK) Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2022
South Africa Crop Protection Market Outlook to 2022
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
sales@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024: Ken Research
The report titled “India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 – Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth “provides a comprehensive analysis of Biopesticides market in India. The report focuses on market size, market segmentation by unorganized and organized sector, By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), by India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), by India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), by Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), by Crops, by Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government role and regulations, growth restraints, drivers. The report concludes with market projections highlighting opportunities and cautions.