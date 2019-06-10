High-strength Polyester Thread Market Precise Outlook, Status & Forecast Till 2026

Polyester sewing threads are defined as high-strength twines/sewing threads made out of multifilament polyester yarns having tenacity higher than 8 GPD (grams per denier). In addition, these threads resemble nylon. Moreover, the strength and knotless packaging of these threads make them favorable for textile industry such as in heavy-duty stitching and sewing purposes. The finished product is available in different color and packaging options. Furthermore, the industrial threads are actively used in stitching industry for collar stitching, shoe stitching, and leather goods such as purses, bags & upholstery stitching, and sewing. These threads are utilized in manufacture of different sports products such as in bag closing and stitching.

The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in use of high-strength polyester thread due to its properties such as resistance to sunlight, mildew, bleaching, acids, and alkalis. In addition, increase in use of polyester thread in marine, outdoor upholstery, tarpaulins, pool covers, flags & banners, clothing, and leatherwork is expected to boost the market growth. However, polyester thread sticks at 440F to 445F and melts at 483F.

Fire responder garments gear and some high temperature conveyer belts require much more fire resistance. Therefore, the aforementioned factor is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the market on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is categorized into 70D, 100D, 150D, 210D, and 250D. By application, it is classified into packaging products, clothing, leather & shoes, and others. In terms of type, it is divided into spun polyester thread, multifilament polyester thread, trilobal polyester thread, texturized polyester thread, and poly-wrapped polycore thread. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global market include Coats Group, American & Efird LLC, Amann & Sohne, Threads India, FUJIX, Hengxin, Shishi Flying Wheel Thread, Shuangsique, Xinglun, Saiwei, Xinlong.

