Global Phytochemicals Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2024 from USD XX Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX%. Nutraceuticals industries are employing phytochemicals and plant extract ingredientsfor treatment of chronic diseases, health supplements, anti-ageing products. This acts as driver for continuously rising demand for the phytochemical products.

The dietary supplements market for plant extracts and phytochemicals will show a significant growth. Increasing awareness about the harmful side effects of chemically processed products, consumption of plant extracts and ingredients increased will further propel the growth rate of market. Major restraining factors to the growth of phytochemical market are raw material unavailability, price fluctuations, trade of the raw materials, availability of other plant derived products in the market. Global Phytochemicles Market

Phytochemicals market is divided into two type liquid derivatives and powder derivatives. Based on functionality, the market has been categorized into phytosterols, carotenoids, flavanoids and others. Phytochemicals are used in various applications including functional beverages, functional food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, wellness and personal care, cosmeceuticals and animal nutrition.

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/phytochemicals-market/3466/

Geographically, the phytochemicals market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The North America in expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period as North America is the largest producer for phytochemicals and plant extracts. The major restraining factors to the growth of phytochemical market are unavailability of raw material, price fluctuations and policies related to natural ingredients and availability of other plant derived products in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Phytochemicals Market, by Form:

• Liquid derivatives

• Powder derivatives

Phytochemicals Market, by Functionality:

• Phytosterols

• Carotenoids

• Flavanoids

• Others

Phytochemicals Market, by Application:

• Functional Beverages

• Functional food

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Wellness and Personal Care

• Cosmeceuticals

• Animal Nutrition

Phytochemicals Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Profiled in the Report:

• Indena (Italy)

• Naturex (France)

• Linnea (Switzerland)

• Arboris LLC (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Cargill Inc. (US)

• Martin Bauer GmbH &Co. KG (Germany)

• Dupont De Nemours & Co ltd (US)

• Hansen A/S (Denmark)

• LIPO Foods (Spain)

