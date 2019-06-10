Capnography Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-2025

Global Capnography Market is forecast to report a moderate to high growth rate over the forecast period to 2025 from $320 million in 2018. Introduction of new generation of capnography devices coupled with advances in technology including Micro stream and Ultra-compact Micro Rotor Technology among others will drive the market growth.

Increasing need for real time monitoring of ventilation status of a patient for detecting airway obstacles, hyper or hypo ventilation and apnea is driving the demand for capnography market. Further, ensuring supplemental oxygen and continuous assessment of the patient for early detection and intervention are encouraging physicians worldwide to prefer capnographic equipment. On the other hand, limited awareness and penetration in developing markets coupled with lack of skilled professionals to operate the capnographic equipment are posing challenges for market growth.

Manufacturers of capnographic equipment face significant challenges in terms of product differentiation. Accordingly, key players such as Covidien (Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies), Philips, Masimo, Smiths Medical and Welch Allyn are focusing more on business expansion into developing markets and creating product differentiation.

The report provides detailed research and analysis into Capnography industry long term trends, recent advancements, technological insights and new market dynamics. The research report gives the current Capnography Market value across each segment including type, Product, end user industry and region outlook to 2025 to provide wide-ranging knowledge and detailed insights.

It presents the market attractiveness index through porters five force analysis on the basis of bargaining power of buyers, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of suppliers.

Capnography Market growth prospective and future opportunities of five regions across the world are forecasted in the research report. The forecasts are made on the basis of drivers, restrains and opportunities of market across all geographies with competitive analysis, specific trends, growth strategies, region specific assessments, and industry developments.

Significantly researched competitive landscape with profiles of key companies and their market shares are thoroughly analysed in the report. Company wise recent developments and new technology launches are also analysed in the report. In addition, growth initiatives of each top company including mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, new product developments are also studied in the report.

