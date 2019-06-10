9 Easy ways to Promote your Business Online for free

Having a good business product or service, ready at the disposal of your consumer is the backbone of a business. But the front end of the business involves making people aware of your amazing products or services. Previously this was possible using traditional media only, but now the internet allows you to take your business global while staying just where you are.

More and more sales and revenue generation are happening through online searches. So, if you too want your business to flourish, you need to promote it online.

One of the most common questions is whether it will be expensive to promote business online. The answer is no; it won't. The internet has a variety of free tools and options for you to play around with and learn from, all while promoting your business.

We are going to give you some easy ways to promote your business online:

● Build A Robust Website:

The first step in your online business journey is building a website. A website is your calling card for generating leads, putting ads on Google and building backlinks. But wait isn’t it expensive to build a website from scratch? Don’t you need web developers and engineers to do it for you?

No, you don't. There are free website development tools and web hosting platforms that allow you to build and run your site through them. WordPress and Wix are some of the most popular web hosting platforms, while tools like Elementor and Beaver Builder can facilitate the actual design of your website. These platforms and tools can be used for free!

● Take Advantage of Google Tools:

Google has created a bunch of tools, which are easy to use and help you analyze your data in the best possible way. They also let you list your business for local SEO to get more traffic to your business online as well as physically. Google Analytics, Google Webmaster Tools, Google Ads, and Google My Business are must have in your toolkit for online promotions.

● Get Started on Social Media:

Social media platforms house a huge number of your target audience. Most internet users have accounts on at least one social media platform. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn are websites with high daily active users. If you create great content for social media, you will find your business climbing the ladder on online promotion very quickly.

A social media platform that tends to be ignored by most people is LinkedIn. LinkedIn is a professional only network with high credibility and verification standards. LinkedIn users trust the information they read on the site and are happy to make connections with like-minded professionals. LinkedIn acts as a channel between one business and another. LinkedIn’s features like InMail are of great help when promoting your business online.

● Find Local or National Listing Websites:

In the good old days, we had listing directories like the Yellow Pages, which would promote our business for us. Similarly, there are websites like Just Dial, Sulekha, etc. where you can sign up and list your business under the right category. Potential customers seek these listings. Hence, calls or searches via such listings can directly be converted into transactions.

● Start A Blog:

Good blogs are crowd pullers for organizations. They bring in the target audience to your website again and again. A blog promotes your business indirectly without any loud, in your face advertising. It allows your audience an insight into the working and thought the process of your organization. Another advantage of blogging is that it gives a lot of scope for backlinking.

● Email Marketing:

Email marketing is one of the most effective ways to promote your business online. Emails are seen daily by users, and they do click on the links attached in the emails. Emails allow you to have a good rapport with your target audience. Tools like MailChimp are good options for free email marketing campaigns.

● Join Relevant Communities:

The virtual world is full of niche communities where your competition, as well as your target audience both, engage in discussions and debates. It is essential for you to find such communities for your business and participate in them. You can answer queries, put up posts about common issues and come up with innovative solutions to help your target audience. This process will ensure that you build a good reputation in their minds and they begin trusting you more than other brands. These communities are the right places to drive up engagement and website traffic.

● Video Content:

Everyone that we know of has access to smartphones and the internet. Most internet users love to watch videos. Adding video content to your blogs, website and social media posts is crucial. Videos are more engaging and creative; they are easy to remember. There are much free software's and services available online which let you create high-quality videos for business purposes.

● Complete Your Website’s On-Page SEO:

This is a fundamental step in the way of business promotion. As an organization, you need to understand how search engine algorithms work and then incorporate this knowledge on your website. On-page SEO means writing meta descriptions, snippets, giving the right H1 tags and the correct Alt text attributes to images.

Keyword research and incorporation on your website leads to a good SEO ranking. Generate a sitemap and add it to your website; it simplifies the crawler’s task when showing your result on the SERPs.

Promoting business with these tips could help your organization greatly. One can see a vast improvement in revenues if these measures are taken and implemented consistently.