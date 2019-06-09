Andy Steel Structure manufactures space frame, steel structures, curtain walls, and membrane structures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Xuzhou, China (08.06.2019) – A space frame is a truss-like, lightweight unbending structure built from interlocking struts in a geometric pattern. Space frames can be utilized to span huge areas with few interior supports. Similar to a truss, a space frame is strong due to the intrinsic rigidity of the triangle; flexing loads are transmitted as strain and compression loads along the length of each strut. The popularity of space frames is growing rapidly because of their ability to modify the usage of space by giving freedom of movement which is accomplished through column-free construction. The structure is three dimensions and usually made from steel, although there are various types of it. A space frame might be lightweight, yet it can carry a lot heavier load with an immense spanning capacity. The framework can be arranged in a level or curved shape that upgrades the design adaptability of a structure and ensures load transfer. Directly from the plan to the erection stage to ensure the creation of structures this framework provides high resistibility. One of the leading professional manufacturers of space frames in China is Jiangsu Andy Steel Structure Co., Ltd which offers Steel space frame, bolted ball space frame, welded space frame and Structure Space Frame for various places and purposes. These easily transportable and erectable space frames can be used to span stadiums, gas stations, college gymnasium, theme parks, power plants, swimming pools, factories, and various other structures and buildings. The company also manufactures space frame accessories.

Besides space frames, Jiangsu Andy Steel Structure Co., Ltd also specializes in the research, design, fabrication, supervising and building of steel truss and steel structure, curtain wall, skylight, metal roof maintenance system, and membrane structure. They have over 15 years of experience in this field. The company manufactures both framing membrane structure and tension membrane structure; spatial truss as well as single truss. Their range of steel structure includes portal steel structure, multi-story steel structure, and untypical steel structure while their curtain wall range comprises of glass curtain wall, aluminum curtain wall, and natural stone curtain wall. Andy Steel Structure manufactures three different types of skylights, such as, dome skylight, oblong skylight, and glass roof and canopy.

The steel structure plant of Andy Steel Structure is built on an area of 100k square meters equipped with advanced manufacturing facilities. The annual production capacity of the company is over 36k tons. This professional manufacturing and engineering company has developed software and system with professional and experienced designers and technical engineers to provide only the best structures to their customers. Andy Steel Structure also provides pre-sale service which includes consultant service, free primary design, price calculation and more while their sale service comprises of submission of construction drawing, construction manual, fabrication and packing, etc. and their after-sale service includes service of installation supervision and instruction for using after installation is completed. Thus Andy Steel Structure is a one stop platform for all structural construction solutions. People can check out their range of space frames by visiting this official webpage of the company – www.andysteelstructure.com/Space-Frame.htm

.

About Jiangsu Andy Steel Structure Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Andy Steel Structure Co., Ltd has over 15 years of experience in the manufacturing of space frames, skylight, curtain walls, steel truss and steel structure, membrane structure, and metal roof maintenance systems.

Media Contact:

Andy Steel Structure

Address: Keji Building, CNUSP, South Jiefang Road, Xuzhou China

Phone: +86-516-80580777

Email: admin@jsadwj.com

Website: www.andysteelstructure.com

###