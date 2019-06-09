Alt Thirty-Six, which professes to be a first-of-its-kind advanced cannabis payment processor intending to help the cannabis business go cashless, earlier this year reported that it had received $10 Million Dollars in private financing.

This financing as indicated by its organizer Ken Ramirez is intended to “provide us access to the resources we need to help facilitate our vision for one of the fastest growing industries in the country.”

At CWCBE 2019 the discussion of Alt Thirty-Six wasn’t of it’s phenomenal, slick internet advertising which Alt Thirty-Six has pushed to reinforce its apparent industry strength, or of its exceptionally advantageous association with the DASH network (which parrots each minor detailed leap forward made by Alt Thirty-Six), no the discussion with many business people and industry insiders was based on two inquiries. One being “The reason why Alt Thirty-Six has not yet launched it much proclaimed and frequently discussed payments product?”, and two “Does anybody know whether they actually received this revealed $10M dollar private investment and if so, what are the issues delaying their often-touted product release dates?”

The organization seems, by all accounts, to be tamping down expectations for its product launch and when asked about the apparent much-hyped $10 Million Dollar investment, the employees tended to sidestep the issue with clouded language. Alt Thirty-Six is apparently losing the industry buzz it has created over the course of recent years with its discussion of making clear and sweeping industry changes to payment processing and cash handling in the cannabis markets.

At CWCBExpo NYC 2019, it was openly discussed that Alt Thirty-Six did not, actually receive the subsidizing that it announced and thus, this has caused many in the cannabis industry to question the truthfulness of Alt Thirty-Six financial filings, official statements and public announcements made regarding its business growth and merchant products.

Likewise, numerous openly merchants expressed to me that they had officially proceeded onward to other payment choices like that of Alt Thirty-Six, which are right now working and, available, today.

While at CWCBExpo NYC 2019 Alt Thirty-Six in my estimation did not awe the crowds, instead Alt Thirty-Six appears to be unable to answers the numerous inquiries concerning it its absence of a real working payment product and deceiving public reports of closing Series A funding.

