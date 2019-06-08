World’s First All-in-One Hydrogen Refueler Revolutionary Development of Global Hydrogen Industry

Angstrom Advanced Inc. has developed the “world’s first” all-in-one hydrogen refueler. The system has characteristics of high integration, easy maintenance and installation, high security and safety. It is suitable for customers with urgent refueling demands or a relatively small amount of hydrogen needs.

Boston MA, USA., June 08, 2019 — With the rapid development of the fuel cell automobile industry and people’s increasing awareness of environmental protection, the demand for fuel cell vehicles will skyrocket, leading to increased demand for hydrogen refueling infrastructures.

Across the international market, the United States of America is the undoubted leader in the world’s hydrogen industry. The US government began to pay attention to hydrogen energy since as early as 1973 and has established the International Hydrogen Energy Association. The US government has given a large amount of financial support to hydrogen energy research, aiming to reduce the cost of hydrogen production, improve the efficiency of hydrogen storage system, and develop affordable hydrogen fuel cell.

In 2016, after selection amongst strong competition, the state government of Massachusetts confirmed that the world’s first “commercialized renewable energy hydrogen production, storage, refueling, and fuel cell microgrid demonstration project” will be operated by Angstrom Advanced Inc. (verdellc.com) and be located in the Greater Boston area. The success of this project proves the feasibility of implementing the concept “Hydrogen Energy Communities” and indicates that the hydrogen industrial chain in the US is maturing. From the start of observing and researching hydrogen technology in the 1970s to the ever-maturing Hydrogen-industrial chain we see today, the United States has been at the forefront of innovation and progress on this path for nearly half a century.

Later, Angstrom Advanced Inc. developed the world’s first all-in-one hydrogen refueler, which filled an international technological gap. The refueler is based closely on the industrial development trend and market demand. This system is mainly suitable for customers with urgent refueling demands or a relatively small amount of hydrogen needs. This refueler system has characteristics of high integration, easy maintenance and installation, high security and safety. It can also provide customized design according to unique customer requirements.

All-in-One Hydrogen Refueler Specifications

Parameters

Equipment Type

Hydrogen Capacity (KG/Day)

Hydrogen Production (Nm3/h)

Hydrogen Quality

Water Supply

DI Water Consumption (L/h)

Hydrogen Storage Pressure (MPa)

Hydrogen Storage Amount (kg)

Working Environment Temp. (°C )

Dispenser Nozzle

Refueling Pressure (MPa)

Footprint (m)

VERDE-CUBE Series

0-20

1-10

Purity >99.999%

Dew Point <-70 °C

Higher than SAE J2719

City Water

0.9-9

45/70/87.5

0-10

0-35

TK16/TK25/TK17

30/70

2.4*1.7

The biggest advantage of the refueler is that it is very user-friendly; it only requires water and electric connection for hydrogen refueling, making it safe, convenient, and reliable. Even though hydrogen refueling station is another option, it requires large amounts of capital and labor costs. The Angstrom refueler is capable of fueling a number of hydrogen vehicles per day (customized according to customer requirements), which can effectively alleviate the anticipated bottlenecks in the early stage of industrial development. The refueler has been professionally tested and certified by the US Savanah River National Lab, demonstrating the advancement and safety of each indicator of the system.

The successful development of the hydrogen refueler is a technological breakthrough when considering the long development experience of the US hydrogen energy industry and the maturation of hydrogen refueling station construction. This is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a milestone in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

Today, the hydrogen industry has established a new climax and we are looking forward to seeing its future developing trends.

About Angstrom Advanced Inc:

Angstrom Advanced Inc. (Parent company of VERDE LLC) is one of the world’s leading companies in the renewable energy industry. It has been committed to R&D of technology and production equipment of the entire hydrogen industrial chain. The company’s mission is to focus on existing issues, consider sustainable development of the entire hydrogen industrial chain, and provide solutions through technological innovation and promotes industrial progress.

