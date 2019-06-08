Why Is Renewable Energy Important Answered By Green Tech Talk

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) May 29, 2019 – Green Tech Talk, a green energy solutions group, recently released a blog answering the popular question, “Why is Renewable Energy Important?” Renewable energy can impact the environment in positive ways due in large part to its many benefits when compared to nonrenewable energy sources, which make up the bulk of consumption today.

Clean energy differs from nonrenewable energy in several critical ways. It is available to communities across the world thanks to the permanent presence of the sun, water, wind, and heat of the Earth’s core, unlike nonrenewable resources, which must be mined from specific areas and then shipped to their final destinations. This can also increase the costs of nonrenewable energy, while technological advancements continue to make renewable resources less expensive. Renewable energy has a smaller impact on the health of both people and their environment, as it releases fewer emissions and pollutants that can increase the Earth’s temperature or decrease air quality.

Because of these differences, renewable energy has a strong, positive impact on the world. It can combat climate change by limiting the amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, helping cool the planet again. It is also inexhaustible, unlike oil and coal, and can therefore be used far into the future. When we rely more on clean energy, we reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, which must often be shipped from other countries and can fluctuate in price depending on geopolitical events. Reliance on clean energy also promotes competition in the energy space. As more companies begin focusing on renewables, they will compete to develop the most affordable and most effective products, giving consumers access to high-quality energy sources. These benefits position renewable energy as something that is not only good for the planet and the environment, but good for your finances and health as well.

Visit GreenTechTalk.com for more information about renewable energy and how it can impact the environment. Through small changes in your everyday life, you can invest in a better future for your community and the planet. As an informed consumer of clean energy, you will be able to make choices that have a positive impact and encourage others to do the same.

