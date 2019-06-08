Why do washing machines have a porthole

So you certainly are not sure why front loader washing machines have a transparent porthole. The experts speculate, among other things that came as the first washing machines on the market, the housewives of this machine initially did not trust and did not believe that she gets the linen put clean.

So they wanted to have a way to watch the washing process. Therefore, the visible washing machine porthole was integrated.

Another version was that the housewives always had to monitor the wash at that time because it was necessary to refill and drain the water, as well as other manual interventions where it was helpful to observe the washing process.

Which version corresponds to the facts, nobody can say exactly. In any case, the window in the washing machine was later adopted and unlike in countries such as Europe or the US, the front loader washing machine enjoys great popularity.

Top loader machines without porthole are in this country rather an exception. Since the laundry in the front loader is in the drum, it can be well controlled from the outside during the cleaning process and even during rotational movements, although this is actually no longer necessary in today’s washing machines, since the washing is usually automated. Nevertheless, the striking peephole is apparently still desired by consumers.

What is the washing machine porthole for?

The porthole serves as a hatch and should seal the washing machine to the outside so that no water can leak. It also serves as a “standing element” during the wash cycle, where the laundry can rub.

Why is the washing machine door round and not angular?

Theoretically, one could also make the door of the washing machine square. However, a bull’s eye is known only in a round shape. The reason for this may be that corners are basically potential problem areas. In the washing machine, large forces act as the drum rotates. Because of the even pressure distribution on the frame and the fact that the rubber seals are better for circular discs, are used in front loaders with round portholes. Square doors with top loaders are possible because the force acts differently here.

Is there a washing machine without a porthole?

Of course, every washing machine needs a hatch. Top loaders are loaded from the top, front loader from the front. A washing machine without porthole is, therefore, possible only in the form of a top loader. Front loaders have a porthole for the reasons mentioned above, which speak for around door due to the force in the machine.

