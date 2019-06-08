Vaishnavi Macdonald takes the walk for a greener world

Talking about saving plants and trees and actually taking a step to ensure they don’t get destroyed is something which gradually adds up to our environment. One such doer is Vaishnavi Macdonald who is currently seen on Star Plus’s ‘Divya Drishti’ and Sony Tv’s ‘Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai’ when she took the Walk for Mangroves on this World Environment Day.

Vaishnavi Macdonald is a prominent face in the Films and Tv industry for over 25 years now and has always shown her support to causes that helped save our environment. On this 5th of June, she took part in the Walk for Mangroves initiatives by Mohit Bharatiya, President BYJM Mumbai.

“This is a really necessary movement initiated for the preserving and stopping of the mangrove trees that are being cut down. Someone had to come forward to urge the concerned authorities to take some actions against it. I’m thankful to Mr Mohit Bharatiya for initiating such a great cause and inviting us to be a part of something better. This is just the beginning of a good cause but that doesn’t mean it would stop till that.” spoke Vaishnavi on the need to save the trees

“We, being known to some sections of the society hold this responsibility to help the causes that need the attention of the authorities and Us not doing something for it is similar to us causing this harm to these mangroves. Personally, I believe in order to bring any change we must all come together and make sure that change is actually brought. Today, taking these footsteps will lead us to a better society and environment for our kids and coming generations.” further exulted the ‘Divya Drishti’ actress

The initiative also saw the likes of Ali Asgar, Bakhtar and Tanaaz Iraani, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Aditi Govitrikar, Vindu Dara Singh and more showing their support to the cause and helping spread the word to save the mangrove trees.