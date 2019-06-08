Niharica Raizada Training Hard For Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

After her short and sweet role in Total Dhamaal, actress NiharicaRaizada is training hard for action extravaganza Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Rohit Shetty is known for his over the top stunt oriented films and NiharicaRaizada has landed an interesting role in the film, which is physically demanding.

Talking about her physical transformation for the forthcoming action thriller, Niharica said, “I am training for my upcoming project, Sooryavanshi. I am training my upper and lower body and my trainer is getting me fit for my next schedule. I am doing lots of leg presses, quads, lapels, lunges, boxing, rope exercises and lot more, so that I can be fit for my next schedule, which I will shooting very soon.”

Niharica sweating out at her Gym sessions – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfO8AANa82Q

The team Sooryavanshi – Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are shooting in Bangkok. The film involves bike stunts, car chases and one helicopter chase along with many other physically grueling routines.

Talking about her role and film, Niharica said, “My role is physically demanding. It is an action film, so one needs to be in good shape and should have the stamina to pull-off all the stunts with ease. I am prepping for my second schedule.”

Further adding Niharica urged her fans to have an exercise routine, which will help them stay fit and avoid ailments, especially heart related.

She added, “I really hope all you guys have some sort of routine for exercise because it is very important for your heart and in general, your good health. Keep on exercising even if you do 30-45 minutes of exercise every day, it can really keep you from having any form of heart-attack or any kind of blockages. Exercising is really important and stay away from alcohol and cigarettes.”

The film is produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar under their banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. It is the costliest cop film ever made in Indian cinema history.

The film releases on May 21, 2020.