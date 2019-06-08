HQC Aluminum Case is offering a range of aluminum cases that can be used for various purposes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jiangsu Province, China (06.06.2019) – Carrying sensitive equipment from one place to another certainly requires an extra care, regardless of whether it is a document, makeup or gun, or any other normal luggage. Everything needs a proper care and one of the most ideal tools for fulfilling this purpose conveniently is an Aluminum Case. Aluminum cases are a smart choice for transporting, securing, and storing delicate equipment. It is perfect for applications exposed to extraordinary temperatures, corrosive environments, and high electromagnetic fields. Aluminum has a high strength to-weight ratio and cases made from it are lightweight yet strong. The strength of aluminum provides much better fracture sturdiness over most other materials utilized in construction of cases. It is impervious to impacts, mechanical breakage, and proliferation of fractures and does not easily stress, tear, or crack.

China based Custom Aluminum Case manufacturing company HQC Aluminum Case has been offering equipment cases, instrument cases, briefcases, gun cases, flight cases, and presentation cases made from aluminum for commercial, industrial, and military applications for over 12 years. Besides, the company also produces cases from other materials like plastic, metal, and wood with or without foam interiors. These cases are ideal for storing basic belongings like cosmetics, tools, documents, pokers, etc. or sensitive equipments such as, guns, electronic items, laptops, medical tools, and more. HQC Aluminum Case has experienced designers to design better cases for customers according to their requirements and each and every customer is treated in the same way by the company as a good friend and God. The company also specializes in service and repair of various styles of aluminum cases and is the Original Equipment Manufacturer for many reputed companies. Their relationship with these companies proves the reliability of their products and the outstanding customer service provided by their staff.

HQC Aluminum Case exported their custom cases by agent from 2009 to 2016 in order to save money for their new factory and in 2017, the company got the right of importing and exporting by themselves while the following year they received the ISO certification. The company sources materials to manufacture their aluminum cases from trusted and dependable suppliers. Their supplier of foam has RoHS test report while their glue-water supplier has SGS test report and the panels are sourced from a big factory which has several test reports as well. The factory of HQC Aluminum Case is located in Changzhou City where a number of locks factories, case lining factories, plastic corner factories, etc. are also located. This helps them to source materials easily saving the time and cost of transportation while customers who require products urgently can also get it in short time. The company is constantly in the process of learning and improving their product range everyday in order to supply the finest aluminum cases to their customers. Individuals can find more detailed information about HQC Aluminum Case or check out their range of aluminum cases and images of their factory by visiting the official website of the company, the link for which is www.hqc-aluminumcase.com.

HQC Aluminum Case manufactures a range of high quality aluminum cases which can be used for various different purposes and for storing personal belongings or sensitive equipments. The company also customizes cases according to the requirements of their clients.

HQC Aluminum Case

Address: No.22, ZhongYang Road, Zhenxi Industry Zone,

Henling Town, 213101, Changzhou City,

Jiangsu Province, China

Manager: Mr. Vince Zhang

Phone: +86-519-83983015

Mobile: +86-15867375719

Fax: +86-519-88723015

Email: vincezhang@hqc-aluminumcase.com

###