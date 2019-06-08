Gynecological Devices Market To Register High Demand Rate Worldwide: Top Manufactures, Challenges And Drivers By 2026

Most of the women worldwide are oblivious to the high risk of dreadful diseases such as cervical cancer, pelvic pain, uterine fibroids, and vaginitis that they are susceptible to. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) runs a National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) that has been running successfully for over 20 years. The program aims to create awareness and provide women in the low-income group or those who are uninsured, with regular breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. Early detection is vital in treating such diseases and such initiatives would propel growth of gynecological imaging devices market. Increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases would propel demand for gynecological surgical devices. The Obstetrics and Gynecology Devices Panel at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviews and evaluates the safety and effectiveness of investigational and marketed gynecological devices to ensure patient safety.

Market Dynamics

Demand for gynecological devices would increase consequently with increasing gynecological surgeries. Although drugs are the first line treatment for a majority of gynecological diseases, surgeries are performed in severe conditions. Demand for such surgeries and consequently for devices used for the same are driven majorly by increasing incidence of gynecological diseases such as cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, vaginitis and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). PID is the second most common and serious complications among the women in the U.S. According to the Endometriosis UK, 10% of the population of women worldwide is affected by endometriosis (2016). Global female population in the age group of 15-64 years increased from 63% in 2010 to 65.6% in 2015 (World Bank). This age group is highly prone to gynecological problems, owing to changing lifestyle and growing infection rates. Risk of gynecological problems increases with age. Female population aged 65 years and above increased exponentially from 6.8% in 2010 to 8.2% in 2015 (World Bank). Need for gynecological devices is expected to increase considerably with this growing aging population. This trend would further propel growth of the gynecological devices market.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global gynecological devices market on the basis of device type, end user, and geography. On the basis of device type, the market is categorized into surgical devices (endoscopy devices, ablation devices, fluid management devices, and female sterilization/contraceptive devices), hand instruments (biopsy forceps, curettes, trocars, vaginal speculums, tenaculum and others), and gynecological chairs (fixed-height and adjustable-height chairs). On the basis of end-user, the global gynecological devices market is categorized into hospitals and surgical/maternity centers. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global gynecological devices market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Patient safety is the major point of care for device manufacturers

Certain gynecological devices such as intra-uterine device (IUD), morcellators, and vaginal speculums can cause infection and skin rashes. Several cases of skin rashes and pelvic pain were reported among women in the U.S. until 2016, who used Essure IUD. The U.S. FDA therefore asked the manufacturer Bayer, to include a black box warning on the product pack. Considering their highly personal application areas, any adverse effects associated with the devices would severely dent growth prospects of the gynecological devices market. Advent of robotic surgery is expected to lead to further innovations in gynecological devices in future. Companies therefore, need to work closely with surgeons, in order to provide innovative solutions catering to their specific demands.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ethicon, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH& Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH.

