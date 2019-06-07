velvet drapes

Luxe Velvet Curtains, Drapes & Panels. Compliment your interiors with custom velvet drapery.

Custom velvet curtains and drapes handcrafted from our luxurious velvets have romanced our clients – homemakers and decorators alike – for as long as we can remember. Featuring plush piles and hues ranging from daring emerald greens and sapphire blues to subtle greys and browns, our velvet curtains are a sensational way to bring any color story to life.

A beautiful fusion of radiance and elegance, velvet drapes beautifully and perfectly complements formal traditional decors. Super soft to touch, it also does a great job at insulating against noise, light and heat.

Stylist Tip: Being a relatively thick fabric, velvet needs more stacking room on sides. We recommend using velvets on windows with enough stacking room on sides so they don’t block light.

Obviously, the first advantage of using velvet drapes is the aesthetic value it gives to any room. It gives any room an air of class and exclusivity. This is in itself a very positive thing for the people staying in the room. We adapt ourselves to the environment we live in. People who habitually live in messy and disorganized rooms are more than likely to develop undesirable patterns of thinking and behavior. On the other hand, people who stay surrounded by order and elegance stand to improve their outlook in that direction too.

Velvet curtains are clearly very conducive accessories to use in cold weather. The thickness and dense fibers of the cloth insulate the room against moisture and cold. Additionally, these curtains prevent dust and harmful microscopic organisms from entering and propagating in the room. This way, they provide protection for people who have allergies to these substances. If you have curtains on the walls as well, they also provide a degree of sound proofing in the room in conjunction with carpets and rugs. It would not be possible to listen through walls which are draped with velvet drapes

One disadvantage of using velvet curtains is that they tend to accumulate the dust and microscopic particles present in the air. For this reason, frequent vacuuming may be necessary to keep the room clean and dust free. This shouldn’t be a difficult thing to do because it is easy to just remove them from their supporting bars, lay then flat on some surface and gently run the vacuum cleaner in the direction of the fibers of the velvet curtain. After that they should be ready for putting back in place.

One more thing you have to attend to is the removal of stains. You will have to know how to do this in a way that would not damage the velvet drapes or ruin their texture. You should apply cloth which has been immersed in the froth of a detergent solution, not directly in the solution itself. Gently squeeze the stain out with hand movements directed the same way as the fibers of the cloth. Repeat until the stain is gone then allow the fabric to dry. When completely dried, gently comb the fibers against the grain of nap of the cloth to regain its original texture.

As you can see, the cons of using velvet curtains are minimal compared to the benefits you can get by using them.

