UAE Facility Management Market Set to Grow at over 10% CAGR until 2025 | TechSci Research

Growing number of construction projects, rising population along with hosting of World Expo 2021 to fuel UAE facility management market during forecast period

According to a recently published TechSci Research report “UAE Facility Management Market By Organized Vs Unorganized, By Inhouse Vs Outsource, By Service, By Application, Competition, Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, UAE facility management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2019 – 2025 on account of growing focus towards green buildings, rapid infrastructure development and integration of facility management in building design. Moreover, with rising number of commercial buildings like mall, hotels, etc., the requirement for maintenance and ancillary services would surge, thereby further driving the demand for facility management services.

In March 2018, EFS Facilities Services was awarded a contract worth $ 38.12 million for Etihad Airways to provide integrated facility management services to the company for five years. As of February 2018, Imdaad’s contract with Hamdan Sports Complex has been renewed for the next two years. Such contracts showcase the surging requirement of facility management services in the country. Among regions, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the largest demand generators for facility management services in the country owing to huge population and growing investments in commercial and housing sectors in the regions. The number of buildings which are being supervised by the Dubai Municipality has increased substantially from 1,34,081 buildings in 2017 to more than 1,50,605 in 2018.

“UAE facility management market is witnessing growth owing to increasing building construction activities in the country coupled with investments under UAE Vision 2021 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which is anticipated to fuel growth in commercial buildings in the country. Moreover, development of smart cities would further steer growth in the market over the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

