The best small business accounting software provider in the UAE

Proton International is a registered and certified Business and Accounting software dealer in UAE. They are certified partners with SAGE North American dealing, SAGE 50 Canada and SAGE 50 UK accounts. They are Intuit Premier Re-Seller for the Quick Books Accounting Software and also of QuickBooks POS.

Their objective is to make sure that they become the leading small business accounting software provider in the Middle East market. They are committed to providing accounting software in Dubai in order to take every business to the next level. Through the software’s like VAT accounting software, they offer solutions which are customized in a way the client wants to run their business.

Apart from the accounting software’s in Dubai like Quick Books, Busy Accounting, etc, they also provide other accounting software’s like DacEasy by Sage.

The DacEasy is an easy-to-use and powerful complete accounting solution. The core of this software consists of a series of fully integrated modules that can give vital information which is key to the successful operation of the business. The customer can also select the edition with the modules which can meet the needs of the business so that there are optimal results achieved.

The company also provides VAT accounting software’s like QuickBooks UK edition 2019 that can keep a track of the VAT across all the expenses, sales and also other transactions. QuickBooks can also keep a total running of the VAT position and it can generate customized VAT reports which can use the real-time data in order to show every aspect of VAT in the business. The clients will not need to do manual calculations or rely on guesswork since one can get the VAT information they need. It also saves time and money and can help you grow your business.

Contact Us

Business Name: PROTON INTERNATIONAL TRADING FZC

Contact Person: MOHAMMED SALMAN SHAH

Country/Region: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES/ ASIA

Street Address: AL NAHDA 2 AL QUSAIS

City: DUBAI

State: DUBAI

Postal Code: 41997

Phone No: 04-280-8-280

Email Address: sales@protoninternational.com

Website: http://www.protoninternational.com/