SBCGlobal Email is a web-based email service developed by SBC Communications, a company that was later merged with AT&T. SBCGlobal email subscribers use the online domain name ‘@sbcglobal.net’ to access their accounts. One of the best things about SBCGlobal email is that it can be used with different third-party email services and apps, such as Outlook. However, if you want to access your SBCGlobal account using Outlook, you will need to configure your account and sync it with Outlook. This article will give you an insight into the server settings required to configure your SBCGlobal email address when you find that SBCGlobal Email stopped syncing on Outlook. If you want more information about the solutions given below you can also call the SBCGlobal customer support number and ask for additional technical assistance to sync your accounts.

Solution 1: Manually Configure SBCGlobal Email to Outlook

The main reason why SBCGlobal Email stopped syncing on Outlook is that your account was not configured correctly. You can follow the instructions given below and enter the required server settings to manually set up and add your ‘@sbcglobal.net’ email address to Outlook:

• Step 1: Open Outlook, press ‘File,’ and select ‘Add Account.’

• Step 2: Click ‘Manual setup or additional server types’ and choose IMAP

• Step 3: Type your display name and SBCGlobal Email Id in the given field

• Step 4: Enter the IMAP server settings exactly as they are given below

IMAP Server Settings

• Inbound server: imap.mail.att.net

• Outbound server: smtp.mail.att.net

• Inbound port: 993

• Outbound port: 465 or 587

POP3 Server Settings

• Inbound server: inbound.att.net

• Outbound server: outbound.att.net

• Inbound port: 995

• Outbound port: 465

After you enter the server settings, you need to make sure you check the ‘Remember password’ and ‘Require logon using Secure Password Authentication’ options.

As you can see, there are two different server settings corresponding to two different types of email accounts, i.e., IMAP and POP. If you encounter an error while syncing your SBCGlobal account with Outlook, it is probably because you are using the old POP account. You should use the IMAP server settings since most email service providers use IMAP accounts.

Solution 2: Open Outlook in Safe Mode

If the syncing error continues, then it is possible that there is a problem with your Outlook settings itself. Sometimes Add-ons can conflict with Outlook and prevent access to SBCGlobal email. You can follow the steps given below and open Outlook in Safe Mode to fix the problem:

• Step 1: Go to the Start menu, click ‘Run.’

• Step 2: Enter the words “Outlook/safe” in the box and click ‘Ok.’

• Step 3: Accept the default setting of Outlook and continue

• Step 4: Enter your Outlook credentials and choose ‘Accept.’

If the issue does not occur in Safe Mode, you need to change the settings of your add-ons to fix the problem. You can call the SBCGlobal customer service number and consult a trained expert to make the necessary changes to your settings so that you can continue syncing SBCGlobal with Outlook.

