Probiotics after Antibiotic Recovery Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019 – 2029

Probiotics after Antibiotic Recovery- IntroductionProbiotics have always been touted on account of their benefits for a huge range of health conditions. Probiotics are well-known for providing multiple benefits for immunity, digestion, weight management, and others. Moreover, use of probiotics for gastrointestinal disorders continues to be a major application, as they help in restoring normal bacterial microflora and enhance functioning of the GI tract.Use of probiotic after antibiotic recovery has been gaining significant momentum, as antibiotics help in effective replenishment of the gut microbiome post a complete antibiotic course. Use of antibiotics often leads to wiping out of gut bacteria along with the harmful ones, which brings use of probiotics to the fore. Use of probiotics after antibiotic recovery helps in healthy restoration of gut bacteria, which, in turn, is instrumental to retain the sound health of intestines.Use of Probiotics after Antibiotic Recovery- Novel DevelopmentsCompanies involved in development of probiotics for use after antibiotic recovery are focusing on new product launches to boost consumer confidence, which, in turn, will offer new business opportunities for probiotics after antibiotic recovery.In 2017, Evonik Industries AG- a leading specialty chemicals company- introduced its line of probiotics ‘GutCare® PY1’ into the Asian market via new product launch in China. This is a part of the company’s strategy to be at the forefront of development & commercialization of sustainable probiotic products for animal nutrition. GutCare® PY1 was introduced to the Chinese market at the popular China Feed Expo held at Fuzhou. This new product is the first ever probiotic exclusively developed by Evonik and was initially introduced into the US market in 2017.In 2018, Novozymes and Adisseo made an official announcement that Alterion®, a complete probiotic solution for maintaining good gut health in poultry, attained the approval by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority). The product was launched across Europe in 2018 as a safe & consistent alternatives to the antibiotic growth promoters. Probiotics after Antibiotic Recovery- Market DynamicsProbiotics after Antibiotic Recovery- Efficacy of Probiotics in Restoration of Gut Flora Boosts AdoptionProbiotics after antibiotic recovery is gaining significant traction on account of concerns associated with aftermath of antibiotic consumption. High efficacy of probiotics in effective nourishment of gut health is boosting the adoption of probiotics after antibiotic recovery.Antibiotics, apart from killing the harmful bacteria, do have negative impact on the healthy gut bacteria, which might disturb the balance of the microbium shifts. Some of the issues associated with imbalance of gut bacteria include irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, autoimmune disorders, acid reflux, and others. Patients are turning to preemptive use of probiotics after antibiotic recovery to avoid the antibiotic-associated complications and retain the right balance of gut flora or gut microbiota. Some of the issues associated with imbalance of gut bacteria include irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, autoimmune disorders, acid reflux, and others. Patients are turning to preemptive use of probiotics after antibiotic recovery to avoid the antibiotic-associated complications and retain the right balance of gut flora or gut microbiota.Probiotics after Antibiotic Recover- Consumers Show Marked Preferences for Probiotic Supplements Consumers are turning to probiotic dietary supplements, as a viable source of probiotic consumption after antibiotic intake. Sales of probiotic dietary supplements have hit new records with growth at an impressive rate, which offers credence to the fact that consumers are willing to invest in probiotic dietary supplements highly than ever. Though sales of probiotic-rich foods, such as sour milks and yogurts, outweigh that of probiotic dietary supplements, the consumption gap between the aforementioned is likely to narrow down as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of probiotic supplements.One of the major aspects leading to augmented consumption of probiotic supplements are the marketing strategies and paradigms used by manufacturing companies. Marketing of probiotic dietary supplements via catchy packaging formats and promising health benefit claims will continue to be a key component boosting sales of probiotic dietary supplements. Understanding consumer needs and preferences will continue to be a key pacesetter for growth of companies involved in development of probiotic dietary supplements. Such particulars typify that the demand for probiotic dietary supplements is highly likely to surge as an ideal source of probiotics intake after antibiotic recovery.Probiotics after Antibiotic Recovery- Unfavorable Research Findings to Dent Consumer ConfidenceWhile proponents continue to vouch for advantages associated with intake of probiotics after antibiotic recovery, some research findings contradict the aforementioned. The findings have raised several questions regarding use of probiotics after antibiotic recovery and claim that probiotics intake after antibiotic recovery might cause significant delay in restoration of gut microbial structure. Probiotics after Antibiotic Recovery- Market SegmentationBy IngredientYeastBacteriaBy Sales ChannelDirect channelsDistribution channels