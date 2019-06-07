Pluspromo accelerates the development of Digital Healthcare Marketing App

(PUNE, INDIA, May 16th, 2019): Pluspromo, a professional platform for Healthcare Marketing has successfully decoded the marketing strategy. As a result, it has officially announced the launch of its first ever mobile app called “Pluspromo” that is specially designed for Healthcare Professionals. Pluspromo App gives the leverage to use the digital platform in the right way for your digital Healthcare marketing. Pluspromo App is specially designed for the hospital & clinic promotion to create the specific brand value in the market.

Currently, looking at the active users on the digital platforms and their curiosity to discover new technologies, Pluspromo has taken initiative to take the Healthcare Marketing strategies to the next level. To prove the authenticity, Pluspromo has studied & understood the analytics of Global Social Media Ranking as of April 2019 and has analyzed that approximately 2 billion internet users are active on social media platforms and these figures will still have scope to reach the sky. For example, Facebook was the first social media platform to surpass 1 billion monthly active users. The analytics clearly depicts the rapid growth of internet users on trending social media platforms which can be actively used for digital Healthcare Marketing.

Pluspromo App helps to build strong connectivity between doctors and patients. The App reveals its true features and avails the freedom to Engage, Educate & Inspire the patient with creative infographics which is full of information. App’s specialty lies in its Template bar which is categorized according to the doctor’s specialty such as Oncology, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, General therapy, Nutrition, Dermatology & Cosmetology, Neurology, Cardiology, Pathology, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Dentist and many more specialties are listed in the App.

Download the App today: http://bit.ly/PlusPromo

The zeal of the App still continues, new categories are offered which includes History Created in Medical field on each day, News & interesting Events and upcoming conferences (National and International), Daily Inspiring posts, Humor posts, Offers & Campaign posts, Festival posts where doctors can find artistic templates to post & share among their patients. Templates in the Template Bar are easy to customize, one unleashes the power of editing the text, adding different font style to the text, and applying image filters to make it more artistic. The interesting part is, that the entire team is full of enthusiasm and work meticulously to give perfection, as a result of that the template bar is found updated on a daily basis.

On the launching event, the company’s founder Mr. Hanumant commented, “As a part and participle of the pharma industry, I truly understand the need of Digital Healthcare Marketing for expanding the business. With years of expertise and experience, my mission is to cater the best service to the healthcare industry. To implement my vision, we have launched Pluspromo a Healthcare Marketing solution App to help hospitals & clinics for branding and promotion. Through this App, a digital transformation will be seen in the Healthcare industry. It gives us immense pleasure to announce that, within the launch of the first two weeks, we have scored a century for the installation of the App. This shows us that the gap has started filling up between the patients and the doctors digitally”

The limelight of the App:

· Creative Template Bar is given which is categorized according to the different specialties

· Easy to share & send option is available which makes the entire process seamless

· One gets the freedom of customization, by which one can edit the text, add font style, and uses image filters

· Endless visual infographics are provided by the creative team that adds novelty to your post and engage the patients

About Pluspromo:

Pluspromo is a subsidiary company of SI-Research & Solutions Pvt Ltd. As a core team, we work creatively to cater the best Healthcare services to our clients. We deal in Healthcare Marketing, Web Portal development, Event Management. Healthcare content development and helps in Building a Brand Reputation. With our expertise and years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, we have worked for many hospitals, clinics, and pharma brands for creating a valuable brand name in the market.