Organic Skin Care Products with Natural and Botanic Ingredients Now Available to Help Combat Early Signs of Aging

Bondi Beach, Sydney, April 19, 2019 – People can now look younger for longer and can enjoy their youthful life. Gushiv has been developed using ancient and natural ingredients that were once the reserve of royalty. These hand-picked organic ingredients will help fight the signs of aging skin, allowing a person to look younger and more beautiful.

This Organic Skin Care has been developed by a leading cosmetologist who has two decades of experience in this field. She believes Mother Earth has all the ingredients that can help humans maintain their youthful looks. Instead of using toxic chemicals, she spent considerable time researching ancient and rare botanical organic ingredients that can actually transform the looks of an individual by eliminating signs of aging using their natural properties. According to her, there are natural ingredients that can suit everyone, however unique your skin. The skin care formulations are available in the form of facial oils, creams and cleansers and which can be effective in moisturizing, cleansing and tightening skin.

According to the cosmetologist, the natural and botanic ingredients are formulated to deliver effective and fast results. The Gushiv facial oil contains ingredients, such as hemp seed oil, borage seed oil, Seabuckthorn extract, Geranium flower oil. This oil is suitable for a person with normal or dry skin. One just needs to apply 2-3 drops of the oil on a regular basis, and it gets absorbed quickly into the skin without leaving any oily residue on the face. It keeps the skin hydrated and smooth. This oil also nourishes and boosts the skin’s immune system.

The Gushiv Hydrating Elixir cream also contains Biotechnology ingredients, including Bilberry, Shea Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, fatty acids and vitamins. Besides nourishing the skin, the cream’s ingredients provide an ample amount of anti-oxidants as well. The cream also contains Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, which provides a deep hydration to minimize the occurrence of fine lines and wrinkles. The cosmetologist reveals that the Botanical Hyaluronic Acid is synthesized using the bacterial fermentation process, and it is completely natural.

Gushiv also offers bespoke, made to measure, skin care formulation services. Following an initial consultation to understand your specific skin type and needs, the beauty alchemist will design a custom skin care product just for you. “It’s all part of the regal treatment we like to offer our customers”, says The Beauty Alchemist.

Gushiv skin care solutions could be suitable for anyone who is wishing to combat the signs of aging using natural, organic ingredients. One can learn more about Gushiv products, its and services by visiting the website https://gushiv.com.

About Gushiv

