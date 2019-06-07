oraimo unleashes ‘Airbuds OEB-E99D’, its first true wireless earbuds with superior sound and customizable fit

Today, Music has become the elixir for everyone. It has become synonymous with divinity. Be it beating the office, academic and relationship blues, exploring the quiet corners of our heart during soothing sunset or sunrise, or spicing up parties and life, we cannot think of life without music.

The millennials of today just don’t want to listen to music but they want music with superior auditory experience. So headsets have gone under revolutionary transitions to come up to millennial’s expectation. oraimo had been researching incessantly to bring out the best version of earphones that would redefine the way music is heard. Understanding the user’s need to be musically connected all the time, oraimo, the smart accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings announces the launch of new age wireless, long lasting and trendy looking ear buds- Airbuds OEB-E99D. The oraimo Airbuds are designed to deliver a superior audio experience at an affordable price of INR 2999 and will be available starting today across India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Puneet Gupta, Business Head, oraimo Accessories India said, “We are extremely happy to empower our customers by bringing them superior music experience that disrupts industry standard by couple of octaves in the segment. Oraimo Airbuds is designed to give its users a superlative experience through very light, hassle free comfortable fit and long lasting battery. It is an ideal pick for those who are always on the go and its stylish ear hooks prevent the earbuds from falling. oraimo Airbuds provide the perfect balance of great sound, all day battery life, convenience and personal style all for a disruptive price of INR 2999. We are sure that it will make for our consumers who needs advanced audio experience at a pocket friendly price.”

The ergonomically designed oraimo Airbuds has capabilities par excellence and elevates the auditory experience to all together new level. The cushioned ear tips and comfortable ear design along with HD quality sound makes it class apart. oraimo Airbuds are impeccably engineered to deliver clear, balanced sound quality and advanced wireless connectivity to ensure true sound performance. Secure fit coupled with comfortable design and latest Bluetooth version V5.0, provides its users with hassle free crystal clear call experience. Well, to your delight, there is no risk of signal loss which makes video watching a complete treat, with proper sync of audio and video.

These little ear buddies feature a massive 50mAh powerful battery that delivers 6 hours of playtime, coupled with a portable charging case that boasts multiple charges that gives upto 24 hours of music playtime and 100 hours’ standby. The earbuds come with attractive portable charging case that automatically charge the earbuds on the go. oraimo Airbuds are powered with Bluetooth version V5.0, that makes pairing faster, connections more stable and increases usable wireless range for the best wireless earphones experience.

Service Proposition

In order to serve our customers better, oraimo is offering one-year replacement warranty on its power banks, Bluetooth-enabled devices (earphones and speakers), batteries, flash drives, chargers, and wearable devices, as well as a six-month replacement warranty for its data cables and earphones and life time replacement for its Micro SD cards.

The device is also available on amazon: https://amzn.to/2WhUH5a