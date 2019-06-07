Next Generation Crystal Oscillators Market Driven by Primary Segment MEMS Oscillators

The global next generation crystal oscillators’ market size was around $2.0 billion – $2.5 billion in 2018, and its value is estimated to grow with a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The information comes from a newly compiled business intelligence report from IndustryARC, titled: “Next Generation Crystal Oscillators Market: By type (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO, FCXO, OCXO, disciplined, multi-crystal, colpitts, Armstrong); By mounting Type (surface-mount, thru-hole); By technology (at cut, bt cut, sc cut); By applications (military & defense, research & management, industrial, automotive, consumer devices); By Geography – Forecast (2019-2025).”

The analyst of the market research report states that next generation crystal oscillators are extensively used in a wide variety of applications such as military & defense, research & management, industrial, automotive, and in consumer devices. However, the plethora of miniature electronic devices and surging demand for 4G and 5G networks will continue creating profitable opportunities during the foreseeable future.

Next Generation Crystal Oscillators Market Segment Analysis:

Currently consumer electronics is the leading application segment in the next generation crystal oscillators market, with the demand projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8% – 9% through 2019 to 2025. Highly advanced electronic systems adapting micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) oscillators to obtain greater timing performance and reliability.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held the major share of demand of around 30% – 33% as of 2018, and the region is expected to retain its dominant position in the near future.

Next Generation Crystal Oscillators Market – Competitive Landscape:

Kyocera, TXC, Epson, Vectron, Rakon, Daishinku, Nihon Dempa Kogyo, CTS, Murata, Ecliptek, Abracon, Axtal, Jauch, Hosonic are some of the key players holding major shares in the Next Generation Crystal Oscillators market.

