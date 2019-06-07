Mayurjug to participate in 4th Edition of Vibrant India fair 2019

Mayurjug, India’s no.1 thermoware products and commercial jug manufacturer since 50 years is now participating in India’s largest B2B exhibition Vibrant India Fair 2019 that is going to be held on June 08-09-10 2019 at Pragati Maidan New Delhi.

Mayurjug, popularly known for its household range of stainless steel products with satin silk packaging and the pioneer of jugs in India is going to exhibit its wide range of products in India’s biggest “VIBRANT INDIA-2019” an international exhibition and seminar for over 1000+ domestic and international brands in household categories.

While briefing about the participation, Mr. Rohit Bhatia, MD Mayurjug said, “Vibrant India 2019 will help providing Mayurjug an international platform to showcase its products to the world. It has the potential to attract buyers and dealers from across the globe hence it will prove to be the good and better going for Mayurjug in retail sector.”

In its 4th edition, Vibrant India is targeting high potential dealers and trade buyers from 490 cities and towns across india, 850 manufacturers, brands and importers from india & other countries to showcase their products, making it the largest trade fair for Indian kitchenware, hotelware & kitchen appliances market.

About MayurJug

Started In 1968 by “Mayur were the first to introduce Thermoware jugs in India, giving it the name – Mayur, which today has become a generic name for all water jugs. The brand today has become a quality benchmark for Jug manufacturers in India. Mayurjug’s products include Water Jugs, Mayur Jug, Camper, Insulated Water Jug & Icebox, Casseroles, Stainless Steel Casseroles, Flasks, Thermo Flask, Vacuum Stainless Steel Flask, Gift Sets, Thermo Ware Products, Tiffins among others, are made up of top quality material. These products have the ability to match international standards. For further details please visit www.mayurjug.co.in