Immuno Oncology Assays Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Analysis, 2019-2027

Immuno oncology assays are referred to as a next generation sequencing application. Immuno oncology assays help to maintain cell morphology as well as cell health for real time measurements or continuous analysis. The immuno oncology assays market includes assays such as T cell assays, Tumor killing assays, Tumor cell assays, Natural killer cell assays, Macrophage assays, and Dendritic cell assays.

New product launches are expected to propel growth of the immuno oncology market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Roche Diagnostics launched the new VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay for identification of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) biomarker in breast and gastric cancers.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on launching new immuno oncology assays, which is expected to drive growth of the immune oncology assays market. For instance, in August 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it has validated Thermo Oncomine Tumor Mutation Load Assay for clinical trials which is a latest approach in the immuno-oncology treatment. Hence, it is expected to become a rapid and independent predictor for patient’s satisfaction and response to cancer treatment.

Increasing challenges in significant production of immuno oncology assays is expected to hinder the market growth. Production of immuno-oncology assays needs specialist teams and experienced investigators. Furthermore, the cost for production of immuno-oncology assays is costly and time consuming which is expected to restrain growth of the immuno-oncology market growth.

The North America region is expected to hold dominant position in the immuno oncology assay market owing to collaboration strategies adopted by various key players for technological advancements. For instance, in May 2018, Five Prime Therapeutics collaborated with Roche Diagnostics, for development and validation of CDx assay (a companion diagnostic assay).

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the global immuno oncology assays market, owing to increasing launches of immuno oncology assays in the immuno oncology assays market. For instance, in April 2018, BellBrook Labs (Headquartered in China), released new Transcreener cGAS Activity Assays designed specifically for cancer treatment and autoimmune disorders.

Key players operating in the immuno oncology market are Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Merck, Thermo Fischer scientific, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Perkinelmer, Sartorius AG, and lllumina, Merck, Perkinelmer.