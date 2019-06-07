Hyperloop Technology Market Outlook To Reach $6.34 Billion By 2026

The Hyperloop Technology Market, in terms of value, is expected to grow to USD 1.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.34 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 47.20% between 2022 and 2026. The major drivers for the market are increasing global demand for fastest and low cost transportation for decongestion of cities, less expensive and easier-to-build infrastructure, transportation type with less land area requirement, and technology that is not vulnerable to earthquakes and other natural calamities.

The major drivers for the hyperloop technology market include the increasing need for fastest and low cost mode of transport, technology that requires less land area for construction, less expensive and easier-to-build infrastructure. Also, increasing traffic congestion problems worldwide are leading people to use public transportation, which is creating growth opportunities for the hyperloop technology market. Currently, the key players in the hyperloop technology market are adopting development strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and research and development.

The hyperloop technology market for the passenger transportation is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2022 and 2026. In terms of market leadership, Hyperloop One (US) is the leader in developing hyperloop technology worldwide. HTT and Hyperloop One are strongly competing to construct the first operational hyperloop in the world.

Hyperloop One (US) is one of the top leaders in the hyperloop technology market. Hyperloop One is one of the key players that are developing hyperloop technology worldwide. The company is one of the largest hyperloop Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the world. Hyperloop One’s offering is largely targeted toward government approvals and capital investors funding. The company has a strong brand name, government approvals for hyperloop constructions and has a well-established network, all of which make it a leading market player. The company introduces new product developments and investments regularly. For instance, in November 2016, the company signed an agreement with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to evaluate hyperloop system feasibility in greater Dubai and the UAE. The company is also involved in investment agreements with the leading industry players. For instance, in October 2016, the company announced the strategic investment of USD 50 million by DP World Group (Dubai), the world’s third largest port operator, to support the development of hyperloop construction worldwide. These investments and agreements are expected to help the company to provide the innovative and fastest transportation technology in the market.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (US) is another leader in the hyperloop technology market. The company is one of the leading developers of hyperloop technology having its own manufacturing unit in Toulouse (France). The company has made some agreements with governments worldwide. For instance, in March 2017, the company signed an agreement with Indonesia for a hyperloop feasibility study with a contract value of USD 2.5 million and in January 2017, the company announced an agreement with the government of Czech Republic to conduct a feasibility study to connect Brno, Bratislava, and Slovakia. The company has collaborated with other companies operating in the transportation industry. For instance, in July 2016, the company announced collaboration with Deutsche Bahn, a German railway company, to make “Innovation Train” that will use hyperloop technology to augment passengers’ travel experience on a conventional train. This is expected to lead to more innovation like augmented reality technology used inside the hyperloop pods. Therefore, it is anticipated that with the growing competition in the hyperloop technology market, the experience and financial capability of HTT would help it to go for market consolidation strategy.

