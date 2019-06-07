Flavor and Fragrance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in dairy, savory/snacks, fine fragrance, cosmetics, toiletries, household, and air care. The global flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $36.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income among the middle class, changing consumer preference, and growing awareness among customers to buy products that contain natural ingredients.

In this market, different types of flavor and fragrance such as flavor and fragrance are used as product. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that flavor is expected to remain the largest segment by value due to growing popularity of nutritionally supplemented functional foods, low-sodium foods, and low-sugar beverages.

Within the global flavor and fragrance market, beverage will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing consumption of energy soft drinks, sports drinks, and juices.

Asia Pacific will be expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to strengthening economies, growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, and a rise in per capita income.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flavor and fragrance industry, includes the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products. Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane SA, Frutarom, Sensient Flavors, Robertet SA and T. Hasegawa and others are among the major flavor and fragrance manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global flavor and fragrance market by product type, application, raw material, country, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Flavor and Fragrance Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global flavor and fragrance market by product type, application, raw material, country, and region as follows:

By Product Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

• Residential

• Non Residential

By Application Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

• Flavor

– Dairy

– Savory/Snacks

– Beverage

– Confectionery/ Bakery

– Others

• Fragrance

– Fine fragrance

– Cosmetics and toiletries

– Soaps and detergents

– Household and air care

– Others

By Raw Material (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

• Aroma Chemical

• Essential Oils

By Region (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

By Country (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

• US

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Central Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• Middle East

• South America

• Africa

