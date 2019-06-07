Market Overview:

The world aquarium fish feed market was valued USD xx billion in 2018 and expected to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023. Aquarium fish feed is the food material consumed by the pet fish kept in an aquarium or ponds. These foods usually contain macronutrients, trace elements, and vitamins that enhance the health of the fish. Most of these foods are generally produced in flake or pellet form because these forms sink quickly and readily available to fish. These forms are sometimes employed for bottom feeding species like catfish or leeches.

Market drivers and restraints:

Peoples love towards aquarium, increasing income, quick urbanization, raising awareness towards nutritional supplements of fish, increase in the fish industry, facilitated by the steady growth of fish production and more efficient distribution channels are driving the World Aquarium Fish Feed market. Nevertheless, less shelf life to aquarium fish compared to other fishes and high maintenance are restraining the market expansion.

Report segmented as:

By Product type:

Live food

Processed food

By Fish Type:

Goldfish

Tropical fish

Koi

Others

By End User:

Aquarium shops

Online

Retailers

Others

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, Europe accounted for the biggest aquarium fish feed market followed by North America in 2016. This is attributed to the rising interest of customers in aquarium fishes in the region. According to Pet Food Manufacturers Association (PFMA), the indoor and outdoor pet fish population was 16 million and 20 million, respectively in 2016 contributing 14% of pet population in the U.K. The U.S. is the single biggest importer for aquarium fish in North America, nevertheless, Europe is estimated as three times larger than U.S, according to the U.S. Aquarium Fish Association. The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth in the world aquarium fish feed market during the forecast period.

Important market players:

Some of the key market players operating in the world aquarium fish feed market include Alltech Inc., Ocean Star International, Inc., Cargill Incorporated., Hai Feng Feeds Co., Ltd., Taiyo Group, Sera GmbH, AlgaSpring B.V., PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk, and Tianjin Dongjiang food co., LTD.

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

