Yacht Charter Greece – General Information

When it comes to the overall length of the coastline, Greece ranks second among all European countries after Norway and are also among the top 20 most popular tourist destinations in the world and welcome millions of visitors every year.

The country, located in the southern part of the Balkan Peninsula extends even further towards the sea, on the numerous islands of the Ionian Sea, the Aegean Sea, and the Mediterranean.

And this is why it has become a haven for sailing enthusiasts who Yachting Greece.

Greece is considered as the cradle of Western civilization in regards to sport, politics, philosophy, mathematics, and theater. And it is also a very pleasant place to visit, the landscape of mainland Greece is made up of mountainous areas. On the islands, there are hills and almost everywhere the sandy beaches where all the crew can forget their worries by sunbathing.

The best regions for boat rentals are the capital of Athens, the island of Corfu, the island of Crete, the region of Meteora (famous for its high monasteries ), Ithaca, the Holy Mount Athos, Rhodes, Santorini, and Skianthos (also called the pearl of the Aegean Sea).

Nautical maps Greece:

As for Nautical maps Greece Yacht Charter sector, the inhabitants are very proud of the quality of services and the wide variety of offers. Everything from old traditional fishing boats to the most luxurious modern yachts is available and can be rented at prices for all budgets.

With this offer, it is easy to understand why so many tourists who rent boats come to spend their holidays here. These tourists decide to get to know Greece by sailing during the day and stopping every night at a large port.

Yacht Charter Greece – Legal issues:

You are never too far from water or from a boat, a ferry, a cruise ship, a fishing boat or a yacht while in Greece. In the latter case, it is better to make sure you have a permit to sail the boat on the sea. A Nautical charts Greece license for coastal navigation is sufficient for any boat that can be rented in Greece.

The co-skipper is not required to present proof of his previous navigation experience, but he must still sign a declaration with the port authority. Some of the boats for sale companies may also request the presence on board of one of their skippers if they have the feeling that they do not have enough experience. This is especially true if you want to rent a motor yacht.