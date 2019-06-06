US Seed Market is Largely Driven by the Demand of Commercial Seeds for Sowing Corn, Soybean, Vegetable and Fruits and Cotton: Ken Research

“Adoption of GM/GE seeds for cultivating Corn and Soybean will be the key driver for commercial seed market in the US. The trend is expected to remain the same in the next few years.”
The US seeds market is in the matured stage and has shown a positive growth in the period 2013-2018. Corn Soybean and Vegetable and Seed Market are the three largest segments of the US Seed industry. Corn seed segment dominates the US seed market with innovations in seed and its traits for better yield and germination rates which ensures its maximum growth. USA ranks first amongst the major producers of soybean in global soy markets with nearly a third of the world’s soybean production. Major agricultural states include California, Texas, Illinois, Nebraska and Iowa. The US organic sector continues its upward trajectory, gaining new market share and shattering records as consumers are using more organic products than ever before. Organic food now accounts for 5.5% of total food sales in the US and the seeds are sold at premium. The US is the largest market for organic food in 2018.
More than 5 million Acre of organic farm land was there in the United States in year 2018 with an average growth rate of 3%. Organic acreage is increasing in most areas of the US, while transitioning to organic corn and soybean acreage is challenging in some Corn Belt areas.
In the matured markets like that of the US, farm mechanization covers 100% large sized lands. Farms have become more specialized and mechanized by the year 2018 due to which the number of commodities produced per farm has decreased, the average farm size increased by approximately 2.5%in 2018.
The top five companies merged with each other to form three large corporations. These mergers were targeted with an aim to integrate seed and crop protection business. The seed market is characterized by moderate competition due to the presence of a number of large- and small-scale firms. The market is dominated by players such as The Monsanto Company (Bayer Group), Dow DuPont Inc., Syngenta Seeds, and Agreliant Genetics. These collectively accounted for the largest portion of the seed market in 2018. New product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by players to ensure their growth in this market.
The report titled, “US Seed Market Outlook to 2023 By Type of Seed (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Wheat, Sorghum, and Vegetables) and By Technology (GM/GE/Hybrid and Open Pollinated)” by Ken Research observed that the innovations in product development and R&D in gene technology such as launch of various new and improved GM seeds and traits will complement the conventional seed use and it will have positive impact on the overall seed and agriculture market.
Key Segments Covered
By Type of Crop
Corn
Soybean
Cotton
Sorghum
Wheat
Rice
Oats
Vegetable and Fruit Seeds
Based on Type:
Conventional seed
GM/ Hybrid seed
Based on Geography:
California
Texas
Nebraska
Illinois
Iowa
Minnesota
Kansas
Indiana
Wisconsin
North Carolina
Other states
Key Target Audience
Seed Manufacturers
Associations and industrial bodies
Agricultural institutes and universities
Regulatory institutions
Agricultural Seed Distributors
Government Agencies
NGO’s Supporting Agricultural Growth and Activities
Venture Capitalists
Online Sales and Retailing Agencies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period: 2013-2018
Forecast Period: 2019-2023
Companies Covered:
Bayer Group (Monsanto Company)
Dow DuPont Inc.
Syngenta Seeds, LLC
Agreliant Genetics, LLC
