THE BROW EFFECT ANNOUNCES UPCOMING WORKSHOP

MIAMI-FLORIDA- JUNE 6, 2019-The Brow Effect is excited to announce its masterclass microblading workshop on June 20-21 in Miami, Florida. The program offers microblading artists a comprehensive look at new techniques including the ombre brow, as well as marketing strategies that will help grow their business quickly after completing the course.

Owner of The Brow Effect and entrepreneur, Lisandra Rodriguez, will be hosting this fantastic event, along with partner Sean Conner, highlighting one of the most cutting edge services in the beauty industry. Lisandra will demonstrate the ombre brow technique. The technique has quickly grown to be the most popular way to sculpt brows, delivering amazing results to clients. With the ombre microblading technique, microblading artists and salon owners can exponentially increase their profit potential, while setting them apart from other artists.

The workshop is ideal for those that have already taken a microblading course, and hold a certification. The masterclass will go in-depth with step by step instructions on how to perform less invasive and less painful microblading services. The course will focus on delivering better results for clients that have difficulty accepting permanent makeup or retaining brush strokes that may require multiple sessions.

By mastering the new ombre technique, the revenue increase is significant. Together with easy to follow marketing strategies from Sean Conner, artists can expect to bump their clientele from $350 per service to nearly $850. This is a can’t miss workshop for anyone looking to improve their microblading skills, learn a new technique, and start filling their books with clients.

Lisandra’s program will give participants everything they need and more to perform this highly sought after skill in the permanent makeup industry. The two days will feature training with Google’s #1 brow salon owner Lisandra; all materials are provided as well. VIP admission to the course is usually $2,500, but reserving a spot soon through the early bird ticket is only $1,297! With the VIP admission, pass artists receive

-Supplies kit

-Vendor list for PMU supplies

-Practice skin

-Wireless Browkingdom Shading Machine

-Eyebrow mapping and shading techniques

-The art of color correction

-Hands-on practice

-and much more!

In addition to the training provided, microblading artists will also gain access to the BrowKingdom Inner Circle Mastermind. The inner circle offers weekly videos and perfection seminars to sharpen skills and cultivating the craft. This provides ongoing support for life! For those that are interested in growing their microblading or permanent makeup business, this course will give you the tools to succeed and quadruple your profits in just months. To signup for this incredible event, visit https://www.browmastery.com/ and reserve your seat today.

For more information about The Brow Effect, visit https://thebroweffect.com. For questions about the workshop, contact Sean Conner at (407) 927-9106 or by email at Hello@TheBrowEffect.com.