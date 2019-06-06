Quantum Sensors Market Size, Share, Trend, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast

Development of ultracold atom based sensors and focus on development of precision based technologies are trending the global quantum sensors market

Europe

The field of quantum gases or ultracold atoms is the fastest expanding field in physics and has wide scale implications in the field of quantum sensors. Quantum sensors including gravimeters and atomic clocks are developed by using atoms cooled at temperatures near to absolute zero. Muquans, which is a company manufacturing commercial gravimeters and atomic clocks, uses cold atoms to achieve higher accuracy levels than classical sensors.

North America

Demand for precision measurement is increasing in industries and research institutes due to the development of new technologies. Universities across the U.S. are working towards enhancing accuracy of their sensors to facilitate advanced usages in the field of astronomy, GPS, communications, and other usages. For instance, in November 2016, researchers from National Institute of Standards and Technology, in U.S. launched a new system using two atomic clock to measure timing precisely by eliminating noise between the atoms of the element cesium – 133. In another example, CALTECH, which is a university in California, U.S. has built the world’s largest interferometer, which can measure changes in arm-length thousands of times smaller than a proton.

APAC

Technologies based on quantum physics have a potential to bring accuracy enhancements across applications in different industries. Asia Pacific has been a forerunner in adopting technologies such as quantum communication and quantum cryptography. For example in June 2017, scientists in China successfully conducted an experiment to test the properties of quantum entanglement at distance using a satellite. While last year in November China launched a 712 KM quantum communications line, which featured high security, making the line impossible to wiretap or intercept.

MEA

Economies such as UAE and Qatar are using modern techniques and technologies in building construction. These economies have readily adopted technologies such as 3D printing and smart buildings. Quantum sensors for applications in construction thus has a huge potential for adoption in Middle East. Recent instance is Dubai government has launched “Dubai 3D Printing Strategy” under, which it aims to use 3D printed elements in 25% of buildings by 2030.

Latin America

Theoretical research being conducted in the field of quantum physics is gradually being translated into commercially marketable technologies that can solve real problems and bring efficiency into applications using classical sensors. The Latin America Optics & Photonics Conference held in 2014 was sponsored by Optics Society in Latin America and promoted the development of marketable technologies such as quantum imaging and quantum physics.

Defense segment is expected to be the most attractive industry vertical segment during the forecast period

In 2016, defense segment was valued more than US$ 60 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Oil & Gas segment is also expected to register steady increase in Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Global Quantum Sensors Market Structure

Companies such as Microsemi Corp. and Oscilloquartz S.A. is expected to grab more than 30% market share. Tier-2 companies, for example, Muquans SAS, AOSense, Inc., and M Squared Lasers Ltd. are likely to capture little more than 25% market share, while privately held companies such as Cryogenic Limited, Supracon AG, and GWR Instruments, Inc. are likely to grab more than 40% share of the global quantum sensors market.