peek material in prosthesis dental dentistry

Peek dental prosthesis

Dental peek material is a polymer that has many workable makes use of in dentistry. dental peek milling application can be applied for personalized peek dental implant prosthesis.

Peek dental material has been explored for a wide variety of functions for medical dentistry. For example, peek dental prosthesis have exhibited lesser stress defensive in contrast to titanium dental prosthesis due to closer fit of mechanical properties of PEEK and bone. PEEK is a promising material for a quantity of removable and fixed prosthesis. Furthermore, current research have centered improving the bioactivity of peek dental prosthesis at the nanoscale.

Considering mechanical and physical properties comparable to bone, Peek dental material can be used in many areas of dentistry. Improving the bioactivity of peek partial denture prosthesis except compromising their mechanical residences is a principal challenge. Further adjustments and improving the material properties might also enlarge its purposes in scientific dentistry.

What kinds of peek dental disc you can offers

Standard 98mm;

Amann girrbach;

Zirkonzahn.