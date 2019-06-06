Netherlands VS England prediction

Match Time:6/7/2019 02:45 Friday(GMT+8)

UEFA Nations League—Netherlands VS England

Netherlands: In decent shape (Recent Form: LWDWDW)

Netherlands appear to be in fine shape lately – 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss in last 5 matches across all competitions. They face England on Thursday in Guimaraes in the UEFA Nations League semi-final. “First of all, you are playing for a trophy. That’s very important for us. We have some younger guys, some guys with more experience: we have a great group. England are tough opponents indeed. They’re a team with players who are getting used to winning trophies; players from [Manchester] City and players who are in the Champions League final. It will be a good but tough game and I am confident we can beat them,” said Memphis Depay.

England: Five consecutive victories (Recent Form: WWWWWD)

England won a tough group in UEFA Nations League, with Spain and Croatia. They are in pretty good form, being currently on a 5-match winning run. Now it’s time for the UNL semi-final. “It’s going to be tough; they’ve been in great form. Obviously, they’ve had a disappointing last couple of years, so they’ve really bounced back. They had a tough group in the Nations League and probably weren’t expected to get through, which they did. Again, they’re a team that looks like they try to express themselves and try to play good football, attacking football. We’ve got to be ready for the challenge. It’s going to be a very, very tough game. But again, whenever we look at teams, we look at ourselves first and see what we can do to beat them,” said Harry Kane.

THE BETTING VERDICT:

In conclusion, I believe that the Netherlands are favourites of this clash. It’s worth noticing that many England’s players were recently involved in Europa League and Champions League finals so they had little time to prepare.

Netherlands VS England

Pick: Netherlands +0

