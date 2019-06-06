Global Toiletries Market Potential Opportunities and Growth Analysis

The toiletries manufacturing market consists of the sales of toiletries by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that prepare, blend, compound, and package toilet preparations, such as perfumes, shaving preparations, hair preparations, face creams, lotions (including sunscreens), and other petroleum based cosmetic preparations.
The toiletries manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $301.59 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the Toiletries manufacturing market is due to increase in disposable income, growing trends of male grooming and aging population.
The demand for products with halal certified ingredients is growing. Various chemical companies are manufacturing products which comply with international halal standard HAS 23000. For example chemical company BASF announced that 145 of its products for personal care comply with international halal standard HAS 23000.
The global toiletries manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global toiletries market.
