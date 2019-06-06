Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Marketis Driven by Technological Advancements in the Field of Single-Cell Genome Sequencing

The global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period. Advancements in the field of single-cell analysis are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Moreover, active participation and contribution of market players toward product upgradation are playing an important role in the growth of the market. Increasing number of collaborations and strategic alliances between companies are fostering the development of a collaborative portfolio in the system.

Moreover, emergence of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has helped the market gain tremendous traction over the past few years. Earlier, single-cell genome sequencing market was dominated by PCR and microarray technologies. However, qPCR and NGS are increasingly emerging as the preferred technologies.

Furthermore, rising number of single-cell genome sequencing centers & associated facilities worldwide is fostering growth prospects. The main objective of such entities is to develop novel single-cell genome sequencing-based applications and methods. These centers are also playing a major role in introducing advanced tools & instruments for scientific communities of various regions. This, in turn, is helping augmenting growth opportunities for the market.

In addition, public-private collaborations among governments, companies, and research institutions in the space are expected to promote more research initiatives. Various funding grants by NIH and private players such as Mission Bio are escalating the growth of the market.

