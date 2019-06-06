Global Dry Fruits Market is expected to reach USD 72.0 million metric tons by the end of 2024 at CAGR of 5.5%

According to Goldstein Research, Global Dry Fruits Market is expected to reach USD 72.0million metric tons by the end of 2024 from 2.7 million metric tons in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.The rising middle class population, food and beverages sector using dry fruits as an ingredient and awareness towards its multiple health benefits are majorly driving the growth in supply of dry fruits. Global dry fruits market segmentation has been done on the basis of product type (dry fruits, edible nuts), application and geography. Growing obesity statistics is attracting the people towards including dry fruits in their daily diet. Also the food processing companies are using the dry fruits to raise the nutritional value of the product. Such factors account the growth of dry fruits market. Global dry fruits market is majorly driven by Asia-Pacific backed by growing consumption of dry fruits. The market growth is followed by Latin America and Middle East and Africa. As per the production of dry fruits, North America leads the market share.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Dry Fruits Market can be segmented as follows:

• Based on Product Type

o Dried Fruits

o Dried Grapes

o Dried Apricots

o Dried Figs

o Prunes

o Dates

o Edible Nuts

o Cashews

o Walnuts

o Almonds

o Hazelnuts

o Pistachios

o Others( Peanuts, Pecans)

• Based on Application

o Dairy Products

o Confectionaries

o Bakery Products

o Others(Desserts, Cereals)

• On the basis of region

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion, Adoption Rate (%)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

“Global Dry Fruits Market Outlook 2024”contains detailed overview of the global dry fruits market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type and by application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Dry Fruits Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Mariani Packing Co. Inc., Papagan Dried Fruits Co., National Raisin Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd, Arimex Ltd., Olam International Ltd.,etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents the global dry fruits market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

