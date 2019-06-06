Fairfax Botox Clinic Educates On What To Expect After Microneedling

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) May 21, 2019 – Elume Medspa, a Fairfax botox clinic, recently released a blog education readers on what to expect after microneedling. The treatment may sound intimidating at first, but its short recovery period delivers lasting results with minimal discomfort.

Microneedling is a treatment that can be used to improve the look of scars, increase collagen, and rejuvenate the face. Using a dermaroller or other handheld device, a technician will prick the skin on the target area with fine, short needles. These needles don’t go past the surface level of the skin, and the treatment is relatively quick, with most lasting between 30 and 60 minutes. The process has both immediate and long-term results. Most people see plumper, more luminous skin for the next few weeks after their treatment. Microneedling sessions every four weeks can promote collagen and elastin production within four months, leading to healthier-looking skin for a longer period of time.

While the benefits are impressive, many people are anxious about their first microneedling treatment. The side effects and after-effects, however, are minimal. The resulting inflammation fades quickly, and while the peeling that occurs a few days after treatment can be uncomfortable, using moisturizer and avoiding sweat and the sun for a few days alleviates the feeling. Do not take any anti-inflammatory medications, like ibuprofen, as this can interfere with your body’s natural and essential healing processes after your treatment. Small bruises around the eyes are normal if your treatment was done with a roller, and makeup can safely be used to cover them up. Skin may feel drier within two days after your treatment, so continue using moisturizer as needed. Within a week, your skin should be looking brighter and younger, and you can resume your normal exercise and beauty routines.

