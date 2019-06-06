Facial Rejuvenation Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2019 to 2026

Everybody can naturally defend their skin from sun damage by neutralising free radicals that are known to break down collagen, a component that provides elasticity and youthful look. At older ages the natural collagen production reduces. With drastic climate changes around the globe, human exposure to higher UV radiations is setting in early skin damage, freckling, wrinkling and spotting. Also, lifestyle changes are causing early ageing signs in the younger generation that is cautious about external appearances. These conditions facilitated the emergence of skin rejuvenation therapies both surgical and non-surgical to treat issues like acne spots, sagging skin, stretch marks, dark circles and so on.

The Global Facial Rejuvenation market was accounted for US$ 16,424.6 million revenue in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 25,107.9 million by the end of 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The market is anticipating to exhibit lucrative growth and the momentum will continue until 2026. Non-surgical facial rejuvenation segments are expected to exhibit incremental opportunity. Botulinum Toxin accounted for major market share in 2018

Facial Rejuvenation Market Trends:

• Non-surgical/minimally invasive procedure has significantly replaced the surgical service in facial treatment. The trend of the non-surgical procedure will continue to gain ground with the advancement of technologies

• Microbotox treatment in the dermal layer in small quantity is becoming more popular in the Europe region

• The advent of user-friendly, portable laser-based facial devices and integration of these devices with topical skin care products is one of the key trends in outpatient facial treatment segment

• Clinics are uniquely positioning themselves through a combination approach for a facial rejuvenation treatment

Competitive Landscape:

• Approval from the regulatory authority for application of Botox, and dermal fillers and collaboration/partnership with local distributors/manufacturers are the leading developmental strategies followed by the manufacturers. In addition, the facial rejuvenation devices manufacturers are competing on the basis of product differentiation strategy. These companies are launching more user-friendly devices to increase their penetration in the market.

• In order to launch new and effective products in the market, companies are also relying on acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and agreements. For example, Candela Corporation based out of California, U.S. announced the acquisition of Ellipse in September 2018 setting an expansion trend to merge dermatology technology and modern day medical devices.

Report Summary

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market, by Product Type:

• Botulinum Toxin

• Soft tissue fillers

– Short-term Fillers

– Medium-term Fillers

– Long-term Fillers

• Chemical Peels

• Topical Skin Care Products

• Skin Rejuvenation Devices

– Intense Pulsed Light

– Microdermabrasion

– Laser-Based Devices

– Ultrasound

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Dermatology Clinics

• Beauty Centres & Spa

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market, by Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

