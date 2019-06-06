Dental Chair Market to reach a market size of $2.2 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Dental Chair Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Dental Chair Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market would dominate the Global Powered Dental Chairs Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2018-2024).
The Ceiling-Mounted Design market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Type in 2017. The Mobile-Independent Design market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2018-2024).
The Chair market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Component in 2017, and would achieve a market value of $815.3 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Dental Cuspidor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Other Component market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.6% during (2018-2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of A-dec Inc., Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc., Danaher Corporation, DentalEZ, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, and XO CARE A/S.
Global Dental Chair Market Segmentation
By Product
Powered Dental Chairs
Non-Powered Dental Chairs
By Type
Ceiling-Mounted Design
Mobile-Independent Design
Dental Chair-Mounted Design
By Component
Chair
Dental Cuspidor
Dental Chair Handpiece
Other Components
By Application
Surgery
Examination
Orthodontic Application
Other Applications
By End User
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Research & Academic Institutes
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
A-dec Inc.
Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DentalEZ, Inc.
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Institut Straumann AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Midmark Corporation
Planmeca Group
XO CARE A/S.
