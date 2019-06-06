Dental Chair Market to reach a market size of $2.2 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Dental Chair Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Dental Chair Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market would dominate the Global Powered Dental Chairs Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2018-2024).

The Ceiling-Mounted Design market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Type in 2017. The Mobile-Independent Design market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2018-2024).

The Chair market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Component in 2017, and would achieve a market value of $815.3 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Dental Cuspidor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Other Component market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.6% during (2018-2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of A-dec Inc., Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc., Danaher Corporation, DentalEZ, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, and XO CARE A/S.

Global Dental Chair Market Segmentation

By Product

Powered Dental Chairs

Non-Powered Dental Chairs

By Type

Ceiling-Mounted Design

Mobile-Independent Design

Dental Chair-Mounted Design

By Component

Chair

Dental Cuspidor

Dental Chair Handpiece

Other Components

By Application

Surgery

Examination

Orthodontic Application

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

A-dec Inc.

Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DentalEZ, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Group

XO CARE A/S.

