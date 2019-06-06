Artificial industrial in Manufacturing Market 2019: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Global Trends, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market Highlights:

Artificial intelligence is positively impacting various sectors while enhancing the development potential of those sectors. Market reports allied with the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the present market scenarios.

The Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market is projected to raise its earnings to USD 4.9 billion while expanding 45% CAGR roughly in the duration of the forecast period.

The progress of the market is based on the widespread application of big data technology in manufacturing which is transforming the production capabilities of the sector. The market’s demand is also substantially bolstered by the integration of the internet of things. Moreover, the widespread use of robotics and computer vision technology is expected to further add to the growth pace of the market in the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S)

General Electric Company (US)

Data RPM, Sight Machine (U.S)

General Vision, Inc. (U.S)

Rockwell, Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Regional Analysis:

The global Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Automotive segment Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market is expected to drive the market majorly due to their extensive range of uses in the automobile industry. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Automotive and Manufacturing segments hold a largest share in the Asia-Pacific region. The reason is attributed to implementation of Artificial Industrial across various industries and the growing adoption of robots across various sectors.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing number of businesses in this region, manufacturing hub and the growing adoption of high end technological solutions.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to increasing number of vendor present across this region and the growing use of technologically advanced solutions and presence of technical expertise.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation of the artificial industrial in manufacturing market consists of segments of component, technology, end-user, and region. The segmentation on the basis of component in the artificial industrial in manufacturing market comprises of hardware and software.

The segmentation of the artificial industrial in manufacturing market on the basis of technology consists of deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. On the basis of end-users, the market is divided into consumer electronics and automotive. The regions that are studied as a part of the market comprise of regions such as North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Government Agencies

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

