Thistle Cheer You Up: A Vastu Guide To Types of Plants to Add to Your Home

Vastu shastra isn’t just about furniture alignment and rearrangement! It also provides guidelines on how plants and trees hold the key to living a much healthier life.

Vastu Shastra literally translates to the science of architecture. This has led many people to believe that this ancient science only concerns buildings and furniture layout. What people don’t realize is that the roots of vastu shastra are found in many a field (pun intended)!

Believe it or not, vastu shastra also provides some very valuable advice on where to plant trees and which potted plants can help improve the quality of your life. Today, we’ll be taking a closer look on some of the advice vastu shastra has on offer for green thumbs everywhere!

Where to Plant Trees:

Well, obviously the only place you can plant a tree in your house would be your backyard but exactly where in the backyard is the real question.

Right off the bat, the biggest mistake that people make when planting trees is that they plant in odd numbers. Most people just plant a singular tree in their backyards which is a major no-no as far as vastu shastra is concerned. The teachings of vastu shastra clearly state that trees should always be planted in even numbers!

While we’re on the subject of trees, if your tree’s shadow falls on your house for more than 8-12 hours, it can bring about financial instability in the lives of your family members. Similarly, trees taller than 10 feet should always be planted in the southwest direction, which is likely to bring about financial stability!

Which Plants Help:

Vastu shastra has a lot of guidelines regarding the types of plants you should keep in your homes as well! Most people aren’t very particular about potted plants and just keep them on the desks they work from, or on their side tables.

You should pay more attention to where you keep your potted plants because vastu shastra claims all flowerpots shouldn’t be in the northern or the eastern portion of your house, no matter what!

There are also many plants that you shouldn’t keep in your house because they do nothing but give off negative energy. On the other hand, all vastu feng shui experts claim that keeping a money plant can bring about good luck.

Consult an Expert:

There are too many rules to go through as far as potted plants and vastu shastra is concerned, which is why you should consult an expert. These vastu shastra pioneers have devoted years of their lives to understand this science and can better guide you on how to channel positive energy and achieve success.

