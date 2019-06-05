Soft Magnet Powder Market To In-Depth Qualitative Insights and Historical Data By 2026

Soft magnet powders are materials that are easily magnetized and demagnetized. This powder plays an important role in many of the electrical and electronic systems and is used in electric motors, receipt of radio signals & microwaves, relays, solenoids, magnetic shielding, electrical power generation & transmission, and electromagnets. According to the new energy standards, which comprises greater dependence on renewable energy sources and energy efficient motors & machines, has fast-tracked research in development of soft magnet powder for energy-related technologies. New materials with higher energy competence includes soft ferrite, electrical steel, amorphous steel, cold-rolled lamination steel, cobalt, silicon steels, low carbon steel alloy, aluminum, phosphorus, chromium, and sintered iron powder.

Energy paradigm shift to implement usage of renewable energy sources and government regulations encouraging to use energy efficient systems is expected to drive the market growth. Rise in sustainability concerns and awareness toward reduction of greenhouse gas emissions leads to extensive R&D in the field of soft magnet powder, which fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in application of soft magnet powder in various end-use industries further fuel the market growth.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3144

In automotive industry, soft magnetic powder is used to manufacture induction coils and fuel injectors in diesel engines. In electrical industry, it finds applications in the production of stators of claw pole motors, brushless DC motors, brushed DC motors, stepper motors, switch reluctance motors, transformers, and alternators. However, volatile prices of raw materials restrain the market growth. Increase in demand of soft magnet powder from emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and others are expected to open new avenues for the market player.

The report on the global soft magnet powder market exclusively focuses on material, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on the materials, the market is classified into soft ferrite, electrical steel, amorphous steel, cold-rolled lamination steel, cobalt, silicon steels, low carbon steel alloy, aluminum, phosphorus, chromium, and sintered iron powder. On the basis of application, it is divided into alternators, motors transformers, electromagnets, solenoids, relays, choke coils, loudspeakers, earphones, and others. By end-use industry, it is categorized into electrical, electronics & telecommunications, automotive, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3144

The major players profiled in this study include:

SG Technologies Ltd.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Ltd.

Steward Advanced Materials

Mate Co., Ltd.

GKN Sinter Metals

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Sintex A/S

Toshiba Materials Co Ltd.

AMES SA

Daido Steel Co Ltd.

Access Full report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soft-magnet-powder-market

Key Benefits: