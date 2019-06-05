Panaesha Capital to Launch Second Version of Their Online Media Publication Fintechcryptonews in June, 2019

Panaesha Capital Pte. Ltd, a renowned fintech company has announced the launch of the second version of their online platform fintechcryptonews.com in June, 2019. The new version of the portal will be launched with enhanced features to reach a wider audience.

05-June-2019 – Singapore – Panaesha Capital Pte. Ltd., a leading fintech company will be launching the second version of their online platform fintechcryptonews.com which offers finance and technology related information in the form of News, Press Releases, Research Papers, Podcasts, Infographics, videos, etc. The latest version will consist of enhanced features including the latest news, tools for strong market analysis, trending videos, informative research papers, podcasts, infographics and press releases related to fintech world.

The platform will also feature a “create a buzz” section where the readers can submit their content in the aforementioned forms in pursuit of spreading a word about the latest advancements in fintech world. Due to their reputation as a premium fintech company, Panaesha Capital has a loyal customer in Estonia, Belarus, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Thailand and Japan.

About Panaesha Capital Pte. Ltd.

Panaesha Capital is one of the premium Singapore based financial technology companies. The company has its leading presence in Estonia, Belarus, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Thailand and Japan and is in the process of expanding its horizons across the globe. The expertise of the company lies in bringing forth research based fintech products and services such as fintechcryptonews.com, PCEX (Panaesha Capital Exchange), Feelium (FCC), whitelabel solutions, etc. with a vision to revolutionize the world of finance and technology.

Contact:

Panaesha Capital Pte. Ltd.

10 Anson Rd,

Singapore 079903

Email id: info@panaeshacapital.com