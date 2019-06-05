Market Insight Survey: Health and Wellness in South Africa | Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Reports On South Africa Provides the Trending Market Research Report On “Health and Wellness in South Africa” under Healthcare category. The Report offers a collection of South Africa Market Trends, South Africa Market Analysis, South Africa Business Trends, And South Africa Market Size And Growth.

Strong value sales growth was posted in most HW categories in 2018, as the health and wellness trend influenced consumers to turn to healthier food and beverages. BFY products in particular benefited from the increased spotlight on sugary items and their negative impact on health, especially following the implementation of the sugar tax, although the use of artificial sweeteners is also a concern among South Africans as their health-awareness rises. Indeed, naturally healthy packaged food and be…

Request a free sample copy of Health and Wellness Market Report @

http://www.marketreportsonsouthafrica.com/marketreports/sample/reports/433748

Health and Wellness in South Africa report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Type, Health Wellness by Prime Positioning.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Browse our full report with Table of Contents:

http://www.marketreportsonsouthafrica.com/marketreports/health-and-wellness-in-south-africa/433748

About Market Reports on South Africa:

Market Reports on South Africa is thus the one-stop solution for the entire market research requirements with regards to South Africa.

We provide you with insight and analysis on the country’s economic outlook at the national, regional and city level, presenting a deep understanding of disparities and evolutionary paths. Get a complete, consistent and concise view of your markets with comprehensive industry reports. Our latest regional data-banks, forecasts, and detailed risk ratings will help you to identify risk and opportunities in every industry and develop strategic plans to deal with the competitiveness in South Africa’s market.

Contact us:

Market Reports On South Africa

Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773

Email: info@marketreportsonsouthafrica.com

Website: http://www.marketreportsonsouthafrica.com