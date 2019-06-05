Infectious disease molecular diagnostics market spikes a growth

The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market report is available by country, section, market segment, individual test, and can be custom-tailored to your specific information needs and budget.

This new seven-country study from the contains 775 pages, 73 tables, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market during the next five years.

Report Highlights

– Business and technological trends in major markets

– Five-year test volume and sales forecasts

– Market shares of leading competitors

– Feature comparison of major analyzers

– Strategic profiles of leading market players and start-up firms developing innovative products

– Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.

Rationale

The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.

In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.

Geographic Coverage

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Japan

– Spain

– UK

– USA

Worldwide Market Overview

– Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and molecular diagnostic testing for infectious diseases by country and market segment.

– Five-year test volume and sales projections by country.

Market Segmentation Analysis

– Sales and market shares of leading suppliers of infectious disease molecular diagnostic reagent kits and components.

– Five-year test volume and sales projections for over 40 infectious disease molecular diagnostic assays.

– A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market by country and laboratory segment.

– Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.

Product/Technology Review

– Comparison of leading infectious disease molecular diagnostic analyzers.

– Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over target/signal amplification methods.

– Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products.

Competitive Assessments

– Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.

Abbott

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotest

Cepheid

Decode Genetics

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems

Li-Cor Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Sierra Molecular

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

– Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing infectious disease molecular diagnostic products, by test and application.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

– Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

– Design criteria for new products.

– Alternative market penetration strategies.

– Potential market entry barriers and risks.

– Business planning issues and concerns.

Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2019-2023: Supplier Shares By Test, Competitive Strategies, Country Volume And Sales Segment Forecasts, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review

