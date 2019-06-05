Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners provides various cleaning services to the greater Los Angeles community

Los Angeles, California (June 05, 2019) – Carpets are one of the most popular décor used by homeowners to furnish their homes because of the feeling of warmth and softness provided by them. But carpets have to be cleaned on a regular basis in order to maintain this feeling since nearly all the dirt and dust in the home ultimately gets into them. The dirt is tracked in the shoes or slippers and moves from room to room as residents or guests walk around the home. Even bare feet can pick up little bits of debris and dust which comes off on the carpet as the fibers act as a brush to the feet. The problem is intensified if there are pets in the house as pet hair and dander go deep into the carpet. Besides home, carpets used in public places require more upkeep and without regular scheduled cleaning, muddy foot prints, odors and unidentifiable stains can be commonly found in them. Homes and public places simply cannot look clean if the carpets in them are not properly cleaned. Vacuuming may help in removing dirt and debris but a deep clean performed by professionals is mandatory to get tougher stains out.

When it comes to Carpet Cleaning Los Angeles, Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners is a name to reckon with, a company which has been offering specialized carpet cleaning services to the greater Los Angeles community for over 20 years. Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners utilizes eco-friendly cleaning products to clean carpets of both homes as well as public places in the most effective way while keeping the price as low as possible for their customers. The company has collaborated with over 10,000 people on their floors, many of whom has been coming back to them each time they need their carpets to be thoroughly cleaned.

Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners has been providing a host of other cleaning services besides carpet cleaning across four different counties, namely, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange County. The company has a solution irrespective of whether the problem is on the floor, or on the bed, or on the furniture. Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners have professional and experienced technicians with state-of-the-art tools and equipments to provide high quality Mattress Cleaning Los Angeles, upholstery cleaning, and area and rug cleaning services. All detailed information about the company’s various cleaning services along with their prices is posted on their official website https://www.hensdryla.com/.

About Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners:

Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners is a professional cleaning service provider offering carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, area and rug cleaning, and mattress cleaning services to homes and public places across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, and San Bernardino.

Media Contact:

Hen’s Dry Carpet Cleaners

Address: 1574 W 22nd Pl Los Angeles, CA 90007

Phone: (888) 548-2922

Email: myhensdry@gmail.com

###